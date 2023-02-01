Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

"I am so proud of Tommy. He has accomplished everything there is to achieve in this game, and so much more. No player in NFL history has done it as well for as long as Tom Brady. He is the fiercest competitor I have ever known and the ultimate champion. He led the Patriots to two decades of unprecedented dominance. He is truly the greatest of all-time. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for everything he has done. It's been a blessing for me to watch him grow, first as a young professional on the field, but most importantly, as a person off it. He is one of the most loving, caring and passionate players I have ever known and I will always consider him a part of our family."