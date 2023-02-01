Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick have issued the following statements on Tom Brady's retirement.

Feb 01, 2023 at 03:46 PM
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, president Jonathan Kraft along with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick pose next to the New England's six Lombardi trophies.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, president Jonathan Kraft along with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick pose next to the New England's six Lombardi trophies.

New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick have issued the following statements on Tom Brady's retirement.

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady:

"I am so proud of Tommy. He has accomplished everything there is to achieve in this game, and so much more. No player in NFL history has done it as well for as long as Tom Brady. He is the fiercest competitor I have ever known and the ultimate champion. He led the Patriots to two decades of unprecedented dominance. He is truly the greatest of all-time. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for everything he has done. It's been a blessing for me to watch him grow, first as a young professional on the field, but most importantly, as a person off it. He is one of the most loving, caring and passionate players I have ever known and I will always consider him a part of our family."

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's retirement:

"Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike. Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career."

Photos: The Best of Tom Brady's 20-Year Career with the Patriots

View some of the best images of Tom Brady throughout his illustrious career with the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens, NFL AFC Championship game January 24, 2012.
New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens, NFL AFC Championship game January 24, 2012.

KEITH NORDSTROM/KEITH NORDSTROM
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) celebrates his 18 yard reception good for a touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the NFL week 6 regular season football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct 12, 2014 in Orchard Park, NY. The Patriots won the game 37-22. (AP Photo/ Jim Mahoney)
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) celebrates his 18 yard reception good for a touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the NFL week 6 regular season football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct 12, 2014 in Orchard Park, NY. The Patriots won the game 37-22. (AP Photo/ Jim Mahoney)

Photo by Jim Mahoney
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles preseason game, August 9, 2013.
New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles preseason game, August 9, 2013.

Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: MVP Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: MVP Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Photo by David Silverman/2004 Getty Images
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots/Eric J. Adler
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/Keith Nordstrom
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots/Eric J. Adler
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Photo by David Silverman/KEITH NORDSTROM
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by Eric J. Adler/Eric J. Adler
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by Eric J. Adler
