Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 02 - 02:00 PM | Tue Feb 07 - 11:55 AM

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

One-on-One with Bill O'Brien

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Cole Strange and the Patriots Foundation Celebrate Perfect Attendance at Young Woods Elementary School

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

It's hard to find words that do justice to the legacy Tom Brady is leaving in the sports world. The Patriots and the rest of the sports world did their best to try after news of his retirement.

Feb 02, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

It's hard to find words that do justice to the legacy Tom Brady is leaving in the sports world. Fortunately for those paying tribute this week, they got to make a first draft last offseason.

The legendary quarterback on Wednesday announced his retirement -- for real this time -- with an informal video posted across his social media platforms. Having won seven Super Bowls across 23 seasons in the NFL, his greatness transcended the sport, and the outpouring of support from teammates, friends, coaches, analysts, politicians, celebrities and CEOs overwhelmed his mentions.

The New England Patriots, where he played the first 20 years of his career and established himself as a future Hall of Famer, were obviously no exception.

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick each released formal statements after news broke, and Kraft shared on CNN that the team would do anything in its power to get Brady to sign a one-day contract in order to retire a Patriot.

More candidly, former teammates like Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty, Robert Gronkowski, Josh Uche, Ja'Whaun Bentley, and more took to Twitter to express what Brady means to them and to football. Here is some of the reaction from the Patriots and the rest of the NFL world:

Related Links

Related Content

news

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Facing free agency, the Patriots cornerback opened up about his offseason plans and the man he became in New England.

news

No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

The New England Patriots returned to Young Woods Elementary School on Wednesday to reward students for improved attendance.

news

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

After dabbling in media last weekend, and amid uncertainty about his future, Patriots safety Devin McCourty joined the Peter King Podcast this week.

news

Patriots players' social justice fund benefits 6 local organizations for 2022

In four collective seasons, the New England Patriots players' social justice fund has raised more than $2 million to support organizations focused on social justice and racial equality.

news

Patriots earn respect with rookie class ranking

ESPN recently ranked all 32 teams based on production from their rookie classes, with the Patriots coming in at No. 9.

news

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

It looks like the Patriots captain impressed in his debut on "That Other Pregame Show" and "The NFL Today" during New England's bye in Week 10.

news

Patriots reflect, thank fans as 2022 season comes to an end

The New England Patriots season fell short of expectations, but players took to social media to reflect on the year and thank fans for their endless support.

news

Robert Kraft surprises Patriots fans, community leaders with Super Bowl trip

Four individuals were greeted by Robert Kraft on Wednesday, with no idea the Patriots chairman and CEO would be sending them to the Super Bowl in partnership with the NFL.

news

Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and a handful of players donated to Damar Hamlin's charity among other tributes from the organization.

news

Patriots show support, offer prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Division rivalries and playoff hopes were set aside after New England Patriots players saw the injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football.

news

Patriots' Mac Jones helps welcome F-18 pilot home at Gillette Stadium

Sometimes, coincidences are too cool to ignore. That was the case for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and United States Navy Lieutenant Rob "MAC" Dolan, who met Thursday at Gillette Stadium during the pilot's quick visit home.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

Former Ohio Football Quarterback and Head Coach Cleve Bryant Dies at 75 - Ohio University

Judon to appear in Pro Bowl Game's "Longest Drive" competition

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mic'd Up: Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino at Shrine Bowl Practices

Watch as Patriots coaches Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino were mic'd up at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Las Vegas.

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Robert Kraft reflects on Tom Brady announcing his retirement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Robert Kraft Surprises Abdou Family with Super Bowl Tickets

Robert Kraft invites the Abdou family to Gillette Stadium to surprise them with two tickets to the Super Bowl.

Congratulations Tom!

We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady's 20 years in New England.

Shrine Bowl Day 4 Recap

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar give us a breakdown of the final day of practices from the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Patriots Catch-22: Shrine Bowl Player Draft Projections, Prospect Rundown with Eric Galko

Watch as Evan Lazar and Alex Barth are on-location at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas for the final day of practices. We project where various prospects that have stood out at practices this week could be drafted. Which prospects have raised their stock the most? Plus, we sit down with Shrine Bowl Director Eric Galko for a rundown of prospects taking part in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising