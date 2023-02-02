Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Appearing in an interview with CNN on Thursday morning, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed that he was open to signing Tom Brady to a one-day contract so that Brady could retire as a Patriot.

"I'd do it tomorrow," said Kraft when asked of the possibility by hosts Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot...We'll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come. He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he's a beloved figure and he's earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we've had some great ones."

Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning, releasing a self-shot video that played off his original retirement that came exactly one year ago and only lasted 40 days before Brady decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season. This time though, Brady said he's calling it quits for real and it sparked an outpouring of messages and support from around the league on social media, including a video released by Robert Kraft and a statement from Bill Belichick.

Brady departed the Patriots following the 2019 season and played three more seasons with the Buccaneers, returning to face his team during the 2021 regular season and defeating New England in the closing minutes after a hard-fought affair. His next return to Foxborough should be a little more satisfying for Patriots fans as the quarterback who helped lead them to six titles and 20 years of dominance finally returns home.