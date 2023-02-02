Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Jan 31 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 02 - 11:55 AM

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

One-on-One with Bill O'Brien

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Cole Strange and the Patriots Foundation Celebrate Perfect Attendance at Young Woods Elementary School

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on CNN Thursday, expressing that he was open to having Tom Brady close out his career on a one-day Patriot contract.

Feb 02, 2023 at 09:20 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

RKK and Tom one day contract PDC

Appearing in an interview with CNN on Thursday morning, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed that he was open to signing Tom Brady to a one-day contract so that Brady could retire as a Patriot.

"I'd do it tomorrow," said Kraft when asked of the possibility by hosts Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot...We'll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come. He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he's a beloved figure and he's earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we've had some great ones."

Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning, releasing a self-shot video that played off his original retirement that came exactly one year ago and only lasted 40 days before Brady decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season. This time though, Brady said he's calling it quits for real and it sparked an outpouring of messages and support from around the league on social media, including a video released by Robert Kraft and a statement from Bill Belichick.

Brady departed the Patriots following the 2019 season and played three more seasons with the Buccaneers, returning to face his team during the 2021 regular season and defeating New England in the closing minutes after a hard-fought affair. His next return to Foxborough should be a little more satisfying for Patriots fans as the quarterback who helped lead them to six titles and 20 years of dominance finally returns home.

"Tommy, I'm always here for you, you are part of our family," said Kraft in closing when asked for a final message to his former quarterback. "I just love the guy so much and there isn't anything I wouldn't do for him and I think he can do a lot of good things for America and reach out to a lot of people. Thank you for the time you gave us and everyone here in the New England region loves you and respects you and wants happiness for you in your life."

Related Content

news

Judon to appear in Pro Bowl Game's "Longest Drive" competition

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon will appear on Thursday night in the Pro Bowl's longest drive competition.

news

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

The Patriots coaching staff was front-and-center in Las Vegas.

news

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Three of the four NFL finalists featured quarterbacks playing at an MVP level, and the Niners were elite in virtually every other way.

news

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Here are a collection of Senior Bowl prospects that could intrigue the Patriots this spring.

news

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

The speedy wideout's stock is rising in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

The Patriots coaching staff led the West team in their first practice on Saturday.

news

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

NFL prospects coached by the Patriots on the West Team reveal ties to New England during East-West Shrine Bowl media day.

news

Shrine Bowl Preview: What to Watch for With the Patriots Coaching Staff Taking Part in the Draft Showcase

The Patriots coaching staff will coach the west team at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl.

news

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

The Patriots have named Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator.

news

Future bright for Pats undrafted rookie special teamers

The Patriots special teams took some lumps in 2022, but a trio of rookies helped reset the unit's future trajectory.

news

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Bill O'Brien is reportedly set to return to Foxborough to take over as offensive coordinator.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Judon to appear in Pro Bowl Game's "Longest Drive" competition

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Robert Kraft reflects on Tom Brady announcing his retirement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Robert Kraft Surprises Abdou Family with Super Bowl Tickets

Robert Kraft invites the Abdou family to Gillette Stadium to surprise them with two tickets to the Super Bowl.

Congratulations Tom!

We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady's 20 years in New England.

Shrine Bowl Day 4 Recap

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar give us a breakdown of the final day of practices from the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Patriots Catch-22: Shrine Bowl Player Draft Projections, Prospect Rundown with Eric Galko

Watch as Evan Lazar and Alex Barth are on-location at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas for the final day of practices. We project where various prospects that have stood out at practices this week could be drafted. Which prospects have raised their stock the most? Plus, we sit down with Shrine Bowl Director Eric Galko for a rundown of prospects taking part in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Troy Brown 1/31: "We've got a chance to do our evaluations out here with them while we're here"

West team head coach Troy Brown addresses media from the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility following the final day of practice from the East-West Shrine Bowl on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising