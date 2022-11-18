Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

Coming off their bye week and entering a key matchup against the New York Jets, the Patriots seem acutely aware of where they are and what they must do in the coming weeks to secure themselves a spot in the postseason. It all starts this week against a tough Jets team, a game no player would look beyond despite an upcoming slate of three games in 12 days.

"We're all over .500 [in the AFC East]," said Matthew Judon during his press availability on Thursday. "We're the lowest team right now in our division but we've got some big division games coming up. We're 1-1 right now [in the division] and we're playing a team that definitely knows us and we know them. These are the ones you've got to get, especially at home. The Jets are a good road team this year, they're undefeated on the road. It's going to be a hard-fought game."

Two glaring issues are hanging over the Patriots at this point in the season. At the top of the list is an offense that has yet to find its stride, but memories of a post-bye meltdown last season still linger, at least for those on the outside.

"We need to have a great sense of urgency," said Matthew Slater, addressing what happened down the stretch in 2021 when the Patriots fell from the top seed in the AFC to a wild card spot before being promptly knocked out in a lopsided playoff loss in Buffalo. "We can't take anything for granted and we just need to stay in the moment. What happened last year is obviously not going to have any bearing on this team and what happens this year. A lot of new players and coaches. Last year it was what it was, if anything the guys that are here need to realize the urgency with which we need to approach each day."