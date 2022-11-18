Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 20 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

Patriots host 'Operation Shower' for military moms at Gillette Stadium

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

The Patriots know what they have to do and what's at stake when they take the field against the Jets on Sunday.

Nov 18, 2022 at 02:29 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85).
Photo by Dwight Darian
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85).

Coming off their bye week and entering a key matchup against the New York Jets, the Patriots seem acutely aware of where they are and what they must do in the coming weeks to secure themselves a spot in the postseason. It all starts this week against a tough Jets team, a game no player would look beyond despite an upcoming slate of three games in 12 days.

"We're all over .500 [in the AFC East]," said Matthew Judon during his press availability on Thursday. "We're the lowest team right now in our division but we've got some big division games coming up. We're 1-1 right now [in the division] and we're playing a team that definitely knows us and we know them. These are the ones you've got to get, especially at home. The Jets are a good road team this year, they're undefeated on the road. It's going to be a hard-fought game."

Two glaring issues are hanging over the Patriots at this point in the season. At the top of the list is an offense that has yet to find its stride, but memories of a post-bye meltdown last season still linger, at least for those on the outside.

"We need to have a great sense of urgency," said Matthew Slater, addressing what happened down the stretch in 2021 when the Patriots fell from the top seed in the AFC to a wild card spot before being promptly knocked out in a lopsided playoff loss in Buffalo. "We can't take anything for granted and we just need to stay in the moment. What happened last year is obviously not going to have any bearing on this team and what happens this year. A lot of new players and coaches. Last year it was what it was, if anything the guys that are here need to realize the urgency with which we need to approach each day."

A big difference is that during last year's late bye week the Patriots were the toast of the league, riding high on a seven-game win streak. This year they're on a two-game win streak, but no one is sweeping any of their significant issues under the rug, especially when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

"I think we're excited for the things we are able to address and improve on," said Hunter Henry of the team's bye week work focus. "We just need to go out there and execute and play good clean football. Move the football, control the football and score points and that's really the biggest thing. Stay out of longer yardage, stop beating ourselves, stop turning the ball over and just score and finish drives."

That will be easier said than done against a tough Jets defense that gave Mac Jones and the offense everything they could handle just three short weeks ago. With both teams coming off their bye week and having extra time to scout themselves and their opponent, the rematch should feature some new twists from both teams.

"They're going to come out with different wrinkles on offense that we've got to stop, that we probably haven't seen or that we have struggled with in the past this season," said Judon. "They're watching their games and they're watching our problem plays and they've had some time to do a little more scouting because they've had a bye and we did as well. I think the team that plays the cleaner game as far as penalty-wise, execution-wise will come out on top."

"I think you've got a come in with the mindset that you've got to work even harder than the first time. It's not going to be the same, they're going to play us differently, we might play them differently, things like that," said Rhamondre Stevenson. "It's going to be a physical game every time. Just bring your pads, bring your mouthpiece, it's going to be a physical one."

All week the Patriots sounded as if they were under no illusion about how big of a game this will be and the important corrections that they need to make, starting with not beating themselves. From playing three different quarterbacks to the integration of a new offensive scheme, the time to lock in on an identity and play their best, clean football is now.

"There's a lot at stake here," said Slater, setting the tone early in the week. "You look at these next coming games in the back half of the season, everybody's playing for something, especially in our division. That rivalry is certainly renewed, not that it ever died. Stakes are high, emotions will be high, it will be highly competitive and there's a lot on the line."

Related Content

news

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

With captain David Andrews appearing ready to return after missing two games, how much of an impact can he make for the protectors upfront?

news

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Coming off their bye weeks, the Patriots and Jets will meet in a key AFC East divisional rematch.

news

Folk's consistency continues to deliver for Patriots

Veteran kicker Nick Folk has been a vital part of many victories over the last three-plus seasons.

news

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

Former first-round pick Jabrill Peppers was an under-the-radar signing this offseason whose opportunity is arriving in New England.

news

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu is settling into his right guard role in his third season and his game continues to blossom.

news

Meyers continues to ascend for Patriots offense

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is emerging as one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL this season, no matter who is throwing him the football.

news

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

Hunter Henry and Matthew Judon shared their thoughts on the Browns team that they'll take on this weekend.

news

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai is having a growing impact on the Patriots defense with his versatile play.

news

Bentley excited for physical battle vs. Lions

The Patriots veteran linebacker expects the Lions to bring a physical style on the ground this weekend.

news

Judon seeing all red against Lions

Matthew Judon is off to one of the best starts of his career as he's emerged as a key piece of New England's defensive front.

news

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

The Patriots are excited to be back home as they lock in on trying to get their second win of the season against the Detroit Lions.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign OL Kody Russey to 53-Man Roster; Place DL Christian Barmore on Injured Reserve

Analysis: Patriots Place DT Christian Barmore (Knee) on IR, P Jake Bailey (Back) Doubtful For Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/18

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

The Journey: Jahlani Tavai

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Jahlani Tavai as his brotherly competition has led to his football career in Hawaii and now, the New England Patriots.

One-On-One with Josh Uche

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and he talks about his time off during the bye week. Uche also explains his role on the defense, and how they are heading into their game against the Jets.

Michael Onwenu 11/18: "We just have to do our jobs"

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 11/18: "Getting back to what we do the best"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/18: "We want to make sure we start fast"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Bill Belichick 11/18: "There's a number of areas we can improve in"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising