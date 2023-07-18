NFL Notes: Pats pass on Hopkins

There was some news generated in the NFL over the weekend, and it wasn't good for the Patriots. After nearly two months of less-than-spirited interest, free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signed with Tennessee. Hopkins reportedly met with just two teams since being released by the Cardinals in May – the Titans and Patriots – and he chose Nashville over Foxborough.

It was a disappointing ending to a story that seemed to be headed in that direction for some time. Hopkins met with Mike Vrabel and the Titans in early June, then headed to Gillette Stadium to chat with Bill Belichick a couple of days later. At the time there was optimism for a reunion between the talented wideout and his former head coach in Houston Bill O’Brien, now the Patriots offensive coordinator.

Reports indicated the meeting went well and there was genuine interest on both sides. But as the Patriots wrapped up minicamp and the weekend came and went without news of a deal, the writing seemed to be on the wall. Last week ESPN's Mike Reiss indicated the Titans had been more aggressive in their pursuit of Hopkins, and at that point the idea of adding Hopkins to a thin offense was all but gone.

The initial reaction was that of disappointment given the need for more playmakers on offense, particularly with Mac Jones entering a vital third year in his development. The spring camps showed just how tenuous the current corps of receivers can be given the lack of availability among those expected to be big parts of the plan.

DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster all missed time during OTAs and minicamp, and all three come with injury questions attached. Kendrick Bourne, who also figures to be among the top four pass-catching options, also can't be considered a sure thing given the tumultuous nature of his Patriots career over the past year-plus.

Despite that, Belichick opted to re-up Parker rather than extending further to add Hopkins. From a financial perspective, that decision was curious. Parker was due around $6 million for 2023, and then would have become a free agent. Now the team will guarantee him roughly $17 million over the next two seasons thanks to the extension he signed.

Meanwhile, Hopkins didn't break the bank in Tennessee, signing a two-year, $26 million deal that could be worth around $32 million with incentives. For a receiver with Hopkins' track record, that contract seems more than reasonable. So much so that Belichick easily could have added Hopkins even with the Parker extension and given Jones and the offense more options.

Instead, the offense is left with solid players but with a razor thin margin for error. The core group of skilled positions players figures to include the aforementioned four wideouts, tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki and running back Rhamondre Stevenson. If all remain healthy and are productive, with O'Brien presumably improving the schemes and play calling, the potential for more offense exists. But if a couple of those pieces are injured and/or don't play significant roles, it could be another long year on that side of the ball.

In addition to the injury concerns of the wide receivers, Ty Montgomery is coming off a season that saw him play in just one game. Montgomery has looked like a player capable of contributing as both a receiver and running back during practices in 2022 and this spring, but durability is a huge concern. He has just one season in his eight-year career in which he's managed more than 800 yards from scrimmage and that was way back in 2016 in Green Bay. He hasn't topped 400 scrimmage yards since 2018. Relying on him to be a key factor may be a roll of the dice.

That's why the idea of adding Hopkins made sense. As a proven top option in the passing game, Hopkins also would have added depth to the ranks and lessened the burden on others.