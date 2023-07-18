Patriots Mailbag: Pre-camp roster watch, dark horses and wild cards

How long is Bill Belichick under contract in New England? If he's under contract for a few more seasons or so he may be looking for a way out and getting fired would do that wouldn't it? I can't say for sure that's his motive for not making big moves example being like Randy Moss moves are he wants out but he sure isn't making this team better with any moves he's been making for a few years. Especially this year. All I heard was the Pats have tons of money to spend this year and watch out. Big time players coming. I know Bill's getting older but has he really lost it some or is he looking for a way out of New England for whatever reason? Your closer to the team and the front office so tell us. Is there something going on and or is this just Bill's style and it's not going to change unless the Pats bring in new leadership including a new Head Coach? I don't want to see Bill go but if there is an issue we need to do what's best for the team, correct! -Ron Scarlata

I think Belichick has been pretty consistent with the way he's operated things from a roster standpoint. You brought up Randy Moss, but that was an ideal distressed asset who was clearly still at the very top of his game, as he broke the NFL touchdown reception record that first season. Even then he only had to give up a fourth-round pick and they paid him a mere $2.5 million! So at this point I can't sit here and say Belichick has had a major departure from how he operates financially, especially at the receiver spot. Now this is the part where someone who listens to sports talk radio screams, "But he ain't got Tommy no more, guy!" and yes, an elite quarterback is both an attraction to those potential free agents to maybe take a little less so they too can break NFL records and catch what should've been the perfect-season-sealing touchdown pass and the human spackle that can make just about anything work, but here we are. For me, I look at what is essentially a team without much of a long-term core in place. After 2024 the only players slated to be on the roster besides the 2022 and '23 draft picks are Juju, Parker, Bentley and Joe Cardona. So I don't know what Belichick's plans are. Plug in Dugger and Uche for extensions and maybe things are starting to come together. Right now it seems like it's all about hoping these draft classes pan out when they get their shot this year. I'll just highlight that the team is overall in great financial shape and really seems like a blank slate beyond 2024, whatever that means.