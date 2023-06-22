Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 26 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. 

Jun 22, 2023 at 01:37 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The countdown to kickoff for the upcoming NFL season is underway, with veteran players reporting to training camp on Tuesday, July 25. The team will conduct their first training camp practices on Wednesday, July 26 on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium. All outdoor training camp practices are open to the public and free to attend. The Patriots also confirmed open practices on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28. The team's fourth open practice will be held that weekend on either Saturday, July 29 or Sunday, July 30. All practice times and dates will be updated once confirmed in the days leading into training camp on the Patriots training camp website, and on the Patriots and Gillette Stadium apps.

This year marks the 63rd annual training camp for the Patriots, including their 21st consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium. New England Patriots 2023 Training Camp is presented by Optum.

Fans who plan to attend practices are encouraged to check the Patriots website or app for daily updates. Fans can also call the training camp hotline for updates at (508) 549-0001.

In addition, the Patriots announced that they will hold joint practice sessions at Green Bay on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17 prior to the preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 19 and at Tennessee on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Wednesday 23 prior to the preseason-finale against the Titans on Friday, Aug. 25.

