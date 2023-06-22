Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The countdown to kickoff for the upcoming NFL season is underway, with veteran players reporting to training camp on Tuesday, July 25. The team will conduct their first training camp practices on Wednesday, July 26 on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium. All outdoor training camp practices are open to the public and free to attend. The Patriots also confirmed open practices on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28. The team's fourth open practice will be held that weekend on either Saturday, July 29 or Sunday, July 30. All practice times and dates will be updated once confirmed in the days leading into training camp on the Patriots training camp website, and on the Patriots and Gillette Stadium apps.