Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: a Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

The depth chart here could take a massive turn with DeAndre Hopkins's decision looming. With Hopkins or not, the Pats are in better shape at wide receiver than they've been in recently. Smith-Schuster and Thornton missed time this spring, but both situations were precautionary. Smith-Schuster will bring a high-volume inside receiver with added YAC ability compared to his predecessor, while Thornton is a must for this offense as the only true field-stretcher in the group. Bourne needs to put last year behind him, but we know what he's capable of as another catch-and-run target, and even though they're looking to upgrade his spot with Hopkins, Parker is still an NFL-caliber outside receiver who can beat single coverage and win above the rim. Although the current room lacks a true number one, there's enough here, along with the tight ends and Stevenson, to move the ball offensively. As for the fifth receiver spot, Douglas gets the nod due to his versatility and potential as a gadget/slot type, along with Boutte's injury. You can't make the club from the tub. Cunningham was better than expected but needs at least a year to develop on the practice squad.