A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices 

The Patriots concluded their offseason program with a two-day mandatory minicamp on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium this week.

Following five opportunities to see the majority of the roster, there are reasons for optimism about the depth compiled by head coach Bill Belichick and his staff. With a new-look offensive coaching staff, New England is mostly back to having their typical sharpness to practice.

Offensively, practice returned to a brisk-paced level of competency of a professional operation, where there weren't long instruction periods and pauses in play for coaches to go over corrections with players like last summer. In fact, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien called plays from the sideline and didn't interact with players much during team periods.

If you want tangible evidence that things are smoother offensively, in the last competitive period in Monday's practice, the Patriots defense showed an all-out pressure look. Quarterback Mac Jones adjusted the protection, signaled to his receivers, and hit Kendrick Bourne in-stride on a slant for a huge play. Those are signs that the offense has a plan it can execute effectively.

Although the spring had the typical back-and-forth between offense and defense, you could see a clear road map of where things are heading schematically on both sides of the ball. From there, the results will hopefully come for this team.

The Patriots have the coaching chops and roster talent to keep themselves in most games to contend for a playoff spot. The question hanging over the Patriots heading into the summer is whether or not they'll have enough high-end talent to put them over the top when all the chips are down. Belichick and O'Brien's bells and whistles can only get you so far. Eventually, big-time players need to make big-time plays. If those plays are to come from somewhere, some players need to reach another level, mainly quarterback Mac Jones, or an intriguing crop of first and second-year players must emerge.

New England's rookie class has looked the part in the spring. First-rounder Christian Gonzalez is on track to start at cornerback, second-round pick Keion White adds fresh juice to the defensive line, and third-round selection Marte Mapu dazzled as the sideline-to-sideline defender that this defense desperately needs.

Although his practice time was limited, second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton also brings a field-stretching element to the offense, mid-round corners Marcus and Jack Jones continue their upward trajectory, and the infusion of young talent could raise the team's ceiling.

Defensively, it's easy to talk yourself into the Patriots taking another step forward, but they still need to prove they can make key stops against elite offenses. On the other side of the ball, more significant question marks remain.

New England's starting offensive tackle options could leave them in a position where O'Brien needs to scheme around a deficiency. At the same time, the veteran pass-catchers are known commodities, leaving it up to Thornton and the quarterback to elevate the group.

There's a potential external source that could move the needle, with a free-agent visit on the books with five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But regardless of Hopkins's decision, the Pats still need to prove that they can go toe-to-toe with the NFL's elite teams.