Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Jun 13 - 01:00 PM | Wed Jun 14 - 10:55 AM

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - June 8

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

With the Patriots recently releasing veteran James Robinson, Ty Montgomery projects as an early-favorite in the Pats third-down back role. 

Jun 13, 2023 at 03:29 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots running back Ty Montgomery (14).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back Ty Montgomery (14).

The Patriots are resetting their running back depth chart behind Rhamondre Stevenson, with New England's lead back coming off a breakout season in 2022.

Although Stevenson is the unquestioned RB1 in Foxboro heading into his third season, the Patriots didn't retain Damien Harris in free agency this offseason, opting to add veteran James Robinson to the mix instead. However, Robinson was released after it became clear this spring that the former Jags and Jets running back didn't have the same explosiveness as before an Achilles injury ended his 2021 season.

With Robinson no longer in the mix, New England now turns the backfield depth over to 2022 draft selections Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, practice-squadder J.J. Taylor, and do-it-all vet Ty Montgomery, who is once again making a push to contribute this season.

Montgomery emerged as a replacement for receiving back James White in New England's backfield last spring and summer. Unfortunately, Montgomery's standout training camp was derailed by injuries in the preseason finale and then in the regular-season opener.

The 30-year-old missed the final 16 games of his first season with the team, forcing Stevenson into a three-down role. Stevenson was highly productive with 1,461 scrimmage yards, including 69 catches for 421 yards. But the 279 touches and 66.4% snap rate ultimately negatively impacted Stevenson's effectiveness for the stretch run.

Along with the second-year running backs from the 2022 draft class, Montgomery is a candidate to spell Stevenson in the passing game, where the Pats top RB accumulated 447 offensive snaps a year ago, contributing to the wear and tear that wore him down later in the year.

In an interview with the Six Rings and Football Things Podcast earlier this offseason, former running backs coach Ivan Fears put his support behind Montgomery.

"I think he has a great chance to the be the third-down back and take some of the load off Rhamondre [Stevenson], so [Rhamondre] can be fresh when he we really need him on first and second down carrying the ball as the featured guy," said Fears. "We need some help for Rhamondre and I think Ty is looking really good right now. He's healthy."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick added before Tuesday's minicamp practice, "Ty looks healthy, really healthy. He gives us a lot of position versatility on offense and in the kicking game. He's a smart kid, has good size, explosive speed. It's good to have him out there; he can do a lot of different things. We look forward to having him."

The Patriots primarily used Montgomery out of the backfield last training camp and preseason, with all 20 offensive snaps coming at running back in his lone regular-season appearance in 2022. But Montgomery's background as a wide receiver makes him a versatile playmaker. With injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton, we've seen Montgomery play his fair share of receiver this spring.

Montgomery doesn't catch the eye as a big-play threat necessarily. But he is a heady underneath target with good short-area burst and trustworthy hands. Montgomery beats linebackers to the edge or running across the field, has some quickness inside to work option routes, and is a reliable safety blanket who seems to be where quarterbacks expect.

With a long lineage of third-down backs thriving in New England, Montgomery's projected role as a quick outlet and mismatch against linebackers on passing downs is huge for quarterback Mac Jones.

After day two of mandatory minicamp, Montgomery explained his journey back from an injury-plagued 2022 season and his potential in the Patriots offense this season.

"I love playing ball. It's really good [to be back]. Nobody likes to get hurt, or I should say injured. I love playing, and I'm happy to be here," Montgomery said. "I'm comfortable being here, I'm comfortable playing football, and I love being a Patriot."

How does Montgomery prepare to play multiple spots in Bill O'Brien's offensive system as a running back and wide receiver?

"I wake up, pray to god, thank Jesus, eat breakfast, I go to meetings, I come to practice, I work my butt off, and then I recover," Montgomery told Patriots.com.

After spending last season on injured reserve, Montgomery used last year as a learning experience as he works on his overall mental health, "as long as I can stay stress-free and have fun, I know I'm going to feel the love," Montgomery later added.

Based on the way-too-early takeaways from spring practices, Montgomery is the current favorite to help better manage Rhamondre Stevenson's workload in the passing game. Ideally, the Pats would also have another early-down back in the mix to replace Damien Harris.

Spring practices heavily emphasize the passing game because they are non-padded sessions, so we'll need to wait until training camp for a more definitive view of the running game. Still, second-year backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are also getting opportunities.

In the team's first workout since releasing Robinson, Strong had one of his most active practices with roughly a half-dozen catches working out of the backfield. Strong's homerun speed adds another dimension, and that showed up on a quick-twitch angle route out of the backfield in 7-on-7s. Strong has also caught screen passes and worked swing and wheel routes to test the corner.

As for Harris, the 2022 sixth-rounder is in terrific shape, with a noticeable extra burst this offseason to go along with a bulldozing frame. Harris has the body type that New England usually covets in the early-down back role as a true power back between the tackles. The second-year back has also shown more promise as a pass-catcher this offseason.

With Harris fitting into their typical early-down style, Strong offering a change-of-pace, and Montgomery serving as a Swiss Army knife, the Patriots might roll with the current backs on the roster behind Stevenson rather than adding an external free agent.

The free agent running back market has slowed as big-name vets such as Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, and now Dalvin Cook wait for the market to improve. But, outside of adding another depth body, the Pats must feel good about what they've seen from their current group.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Jabrill Peppers earned praise from Bill Belichick for his development into an important piece for the Patriots secondary.

news

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

With experience and versatility on its side, the Patriots defense once again had the upper hand at minicamp.

news

Analysis: Patriots Release Veteran RB James Robinson

With the Patriots releasing free-agent addition James Robinson, who is the next man up behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the Pats backfield?

news

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

The Patriots kicked off mandatory minicamp with plenty of pressure applied by the defense.

news

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Quarterback Mac Jones discusses the offense's progress and more offensive takeaways from day one of Patriots minicamp.

news

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

The Patriots top three picks of the 2023 draft have shown early promising returns as they jump into their NFL careers with both feet.

news

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

According to reports, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver will visit the Patriots next week.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Mac Jones continues to look more comfortable working in Bill O'Brien's offense at OTAs.

news

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne likes what he's seen from the team's offense this spring and hopes it will be a springboard for a more productive 2023.

news

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

A decade ago Bill O'Brien and the Patriots offense took the league by storm behind the two-tight-end attack and early action at 2023's OTAs suggest the formula could be back in play this fall.

news

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

How the Patriots secondary is working toward replacing Devin McCourty based on very early viewings of OTAs.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Analysis: Patriots Release Veteran RB James Robinson

Patriots Re-Sign DL Justus Tavai; Sign Third-Round Draft Pick Marte Mapu; Release DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13: "I think there is growth every year"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 6/12: "I have been really pleased with all the playmakers on our team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12: "We're all trying to prove ourselves"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr, Adrian Phillips, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki address the media after the last day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising