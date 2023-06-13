How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick added before Tuesday's minicamp practice, "Ty looks healthy, really healthy. He gives us a lot of position versatility on offense and in the kicking game. He's a smart kid, has good size, explosive speed. It's good to have him out there; he can do a lot of different things. We look forward to having him."

The Patriots primarily used Montgomery out of the backfield last training camp and preseason, with all 20 offensive snaps coming at running back in his lone regular-season appearance in 2022. But Montgomery's background as a wide receiver makes him a versatile playmaker. With injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton, we've seen Montgomery play his fair share of receiver this spring.

Montgomery doesn't catch the eye as a big-play threat necessarily. But he is a heady underneath target with good short-area burst and trustworthy hands. Montgomery beats linebackers to the edge or running across the field, has some quickness inside to work option routes, and is a reliable safety blanket who seems to be where quarterbacks expect.

With a long lineage of third-down backs thriving in New England, Montgomery's projected role as a quick outlet and mismatch against linebackers on passing downs is huge for quarterback Mac Jones.

After day two of mandatory minicamp, Montgomery explained his journey back from an injury-plagued 2022 season and his potential in the Patriots offense this season.

"I love playing ball. It's really good [to be back]. Nobody likes to get hurt, or I should say injured. I love playing, and I'm happy to be here," Montgomery said. "I'm comfortable being here, I'm comfortable playing football, and I love being a Patriot."

How does Montgomery prepare to play multiple spots in Bill O'Brien's offensive system as a running back and wide receiver?

"I wake up, pray to god, thank Jesus, eat breakfast, I go to meetings, I come to practice, I work my butt off, and then I recover," Montgomery told Patriots.com.

After spending last season on injured reserve, Montgomery used last year as a learning experience as he works on his overall mental health, "as long as I can stay stress-free and have fun, I know I'm going to feel the love," Montgomery later added.

Based on the way-too-early takeaways from spring practices, Montgomery is the current favorite to help better manage Rhamondre Stevenson's workload in the passing game. Ideally, the Pats would also have another early-down back in the mix to replace Damien Harris.

Spring practices heavily emphasize the passing game because they are non-padded sessions, so we'll need to wait until training camp for a more definitive view of the running game. Still, second-year backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are also getting opportunities.

In the team's first workout since releasing Robinson, Strong had one of his most active practices with roughly a half-dozen catches working out of the backfield. Strong's homerun speed adds another dimension, and that showed up on a quick-twitch angle route out of the backfield in 7-on-7s. Strong has also caught screen passes and worked swing and wheel routes to test the corner.

As for Harris, the 2022 sixth-rounder is in terrific shape, with a noticeable extra burst this offseason to go along with a bulldozing frame. Harris has the body type that New England usually covets in the early-down back role as a true power back between the tackles. The second-year back has also shown more promise as a pass-catcher this offseason.

With Harris fitting into their typical early-down style, Strong offering a change-of-pace, and Montgomery serving as a Swiss Army knife, the Patriots might roll with the current backs on the roster behind Stevenson rather than adding an external free agent.

The free agent running back market has slowed as big-name vets such as Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, and now Dalvin Cook wait for the market to improve. But, outside of adding another depth body, the Pats must feel good about what they've seen from their current group.