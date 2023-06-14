5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

Defensive Foundation Looks Strong

The Patriots defense returns every significant contributor from last season with the lone exception of long-time captain Devin McCourty. McCourty's loss is something to overcome but after spending their top three draft picks on that side of the ball, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the reinforcements that have arrived.

Start with the safety group, where Kyle Dugger enters the final year of his rookie deal and Adrian Phillips enters his fourth year with the team. Jabrill Peppers has grown significantly in his second season, while Jalen Mills and Josh Bledsoe have also flirted with the top groupings. Marte Mapu adds more intrigue to the position group as it appears they'll have the depth to piece together a plan to replace McCourty's valuable snaps. This versatile group really is the key to the defense, as Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo have plenty of pieces to play with.

First-round pick Christian Gonzalez has also seen plenty of top reps, as he provides a much-needed dose of size and athleticism at outside corner. However, Jack Jones was consistently around the ball in OTAs, making one of the best interceptions of the spring during Tuesday's minicamp practice, and appears to be back on track after a disappointing end to his rookie season. The cornerback group is almost as deep and versatile as the safety group and there's plenty of overlap between the two.

However, a new roster question arose during camp with the absence of Lawrence Guy, reportedly over contractual issues. Guy has been a long-time stalwart up front and without a clear fill-in waiting in the wings, his continued absence could open opportunities for second-year Sam Roberts, who, along with Jeremiah Pharms and undrafted rookie Justus Tavai, are the only unknown quantities in the group.