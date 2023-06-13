Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

*The Patriots introduced some wrinkles to their warm-up routine as the skilled position players worked through a couple of different stations. One involved weaving in and out of cones before showing high knees when running over short hurdles. Then the group ran around a semi-circle of cones back and forth staying tight to cones in the process. I hadn't seen that set up prior to Tuesday.

*Jack Jones has been active throughout the spring and came up with a couple of plays again on Tuesday. He aggressively jumped an out route and broke up a pass early, then made a terrific play coming off his man to pick off a Mac Jones pass later. Jones sent Kendrick Bourne on a deep post while trying to find Mike Gesicki near the sideline on a wheel route. Jones left Bourne and easily came over to make the interception in a play that was reminiscent of one he made against Detroit's T.J. Hockenson near the goal line last season.

*For those believing there is a true quarterback competition going on (I remain skeptical), Tuesday was the first day when there was any indication that Bailey Zappe was given anything more than traditional backup reps. First, he took more snaps than he has on the other days we watched, but more importantly he did so with the same group of players that joined Mac Jones earlier. Zappe fared no better than Jones, however, often misfiring on out routes and failing to consistently find open targets. The defense was tough on everyone.