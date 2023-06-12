Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Mon Jun 12 - 01:00 PM | Tue Jun 13 - 10:55 AM

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - June 8

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce backs and breakouts

Devin McCourty serves as honorary captain in dominant Renegades win

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

Analysis: Patriots Release Veteran RB James Robinson

With the Patriots releasing free-agent addition James Robinson, who is the next man up behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the Pats backfield?

Jun 12, 2023 at 05:59 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

james-robinson-wm-adler

The Patriots held their first minicamp practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday, and we can now explain one veteran's absence.

According to the league's transaction wire, New England has officially released veteran running back James Robinson. Robinson, who wasn't at Monday's mandatory practice, was waived after inking a two-year deal with the Pats in free agency in March.

Although it was only a few OTA practices, Robinson's lack of explosiveness was noticeable, with his extra gear waning since a severe Achilles injury ended his 2021 season. Robinson returned last season but was traded by the Jaguars to the Jets and then released by New York.

Unfortunately, Achilles injuries are often a challenging recovery for running backs, so it's not surprising that Robinson isn't returning to his pre-Achilles tear form as an NFL All-Rookie first-team honoree in the 2020 season.

As for the fallout in the Pats backfield, Robinson's release leaves five running backs on the roster: Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor, and do-it-all playmaker Ty Montgomery. Stevenson is the unquestioned lead back. But his 279 touches and 66.4% usage rate took a toll on the Pats power back last season.

Without a reliable spell back due to an injury to Damien Harris, Stevenson wore down over the course of the season. The team did not re-sign Harris in free agency, opting to turn the backfield over to Stevenson, two 2022 draft picks in Harris and Strong, and added Robinson for depth.

With Robinson no longer in the fold, Montgomery is the current favorite to take over as the primary receiving back. An early-season injury knocked him out for the year in 2022, but Montgomery was on track to contribute with a strong showing last summer as a pass-catcher.

The Patriots have used Montgomery from multiple alignments as a Swiss Army knife, presenting intriguing formational flexibility. The veteran is again emerging this spring as a safety blanket for the Pats quarterbacks on various short throws. Montgomery might not be a big-play threat at this stage of his career, but he has solid hands and burst to test underneath zones and seems to have a knack for being in the right spots.

Although Montgomery could be a reliable receiving back, it still leaves a void in the running game behind Stevenson, as a second back needs to emerge to carry the football. The Pats prepped for this scenario by selecting Strong (fourth round) and Harris (sixth round) in the 2022 draft, so the two second-year running backs have a prime opportunity to take the mantle.

Harris looks slimmer and more explosive this spring, showing off some burst out of the backfield. Strong, on the other hand, had flashes in his rookie season, albeit on only nine touches, and has 4.37-speed that would hopefully add a big-play element to the offense.

Robinson's release could also open the door for the Patriots to sign another veteran running back, and a few notable players are available. Although recently released Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook is an intriguing name, Cook's price point makes the move highly unlikely. The Pats have shown interest in running back Leonard Fournette in the past, who is still a free agent, as is Ezekiel Elliott, Rex Burkhead, Mark Ingram, and Kenyan Drake.

Ultimately, the Patriots made the Strong and Harris selections knowing they'd need to turn over the depth chart behind Stevenson with Damien Harris heading into a contract year.

New England's second-year running backs should now get the chance to take on more prominent roles.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

The Patriots kicked off mandatory minicamp with plenty of pressure applied by the defense.

news

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Quarterback Mac Jones discusses the offense's progress and more offensive takeaways from day one of Patriots minicamp.

news

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

The Patriots top three picks of the 2023 draft have shown early promising returns as they jump into their NFL careers with both feet.

news

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

According to reports, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver will visit the Patriots next week.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Mac Jones continues to look more comfortable working in Bill O'Brien's offense at OTAs.

news

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne likes what he's seen from the team's offense this spring and hopes it will be a springboard for a more productive 2023.

news

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

A decade ago Bill O'Brien and the Patriots offense took the league by storm behind the two-tight-end attack and early action at 2023's OTAs suggest the formula could be back in play this fall.

news

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

How the Patriots secondary is working toward replacing Devin McCourty based on very early viewings of OTAs.

news

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

The media will be present for the second time this spring when the Patriots hold another OTA practice on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Early impressions of the Patriots offense showed a much more cohesive unit under the direction of Bill O'Brien and a refreshed Mac Jones.

news

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

With reinforcements arriving and some questions looming, the Patriots defense begins to set a foundation for 2023.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Release Veteran RB James Robinson

Patriots Re-Sign DL Justus Tavai; Sign Third-Round Draft Pick Marte Mapu; Release DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones Press Conference 6/12: "I have been really pleased with all the playmakers on our team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12: "We're all trying to prove ourselves"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr, Adrian Phillips, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki address the media after the last day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Robert Kraft 6/8: "I'm really hopeful about this team"

Patriots Chairman ad CEO Robert Kraft addressed the media following the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Robert Kraft Addresses Media After MHK Community MVP Awards

Patriots Chairman ad CEO Robert Kraft addressed the media following the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Take a trip to Mansfield, Massachusetts with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he heads to Cibo Matto for a Philly cheesesteak. Uche talks about growing up watching the food network at his grandmother's house with Rachael Ray being one of his favorite chefs. As an aspiring food critic, Uche rates each dish as he highlights what makes a good meal.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising