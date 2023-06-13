Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Jun 13 - 01:00 PM | Wed Jun 14 - 10:55 AM

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - June 8

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Jabrill Peppers earned praise from Bill Belichick for his development into an important piece for the Patriots secondary.

Jun 13, 2023 at 04:48 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers (5)
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers (5)

Jabrill Peppers arrived in New England during the 2022 offseason joining one of the deepest and most talented position groups on the roster. It wasn't exactly clear how Peppers would get on the field for the defense at that time behind so many established starters, but his fit as a safety/linebacker hybrid was obvious.

That mix of a strong safety and weakside linebacker has become a key component of the 2020's Patriots defense, so even without an obvious spot to stuff Peppers into the lineup, it seemed likely he'd find a way to contribute.

Peppers eased his way into things as he continued to recover from a 2021 knee injury, then started to make an impact, including a breakout game against the Jets in which he led the team in defensive stops, delivered a key block on a punt return and then capped the day off by recovering the final onsides kick.

In the season's penultimate contest vs. Miami, Peppers had his most productive game (eight tackles) while playing a season-high in snaps (63 percent). The Michigan man re-signed with the Patriots this offseason on a two-year deal coming on the heels of Devin McCourty's retirement in what was one of the spring's biggest no-brainers.

In 2023, the logjam has dissipated at the positon and with departed snaps to be filled, Peppers appears poised to be a significant contributor on defense and easily surpass the 35 percent of defensive plays he logged in 2022.

"He's a much different player now than he was last year at this time or even in training camp," said head coach Bill Belichick prior to Tuesday's OTA practice. "A full year after the injury, a lot of confidence in the communication, the system, his assignments. He's playing fast, aggressive, helping out his teammates. Last year he was trying to learn things, now he's helping out his teammates, anticipating, making calls or adjustments that maybe help him or possibly help his teammate be in a better position to defend a certain play or type of play. Yeah, he's been great. He's way ahead of where he was last year."

Peppers has been fully involved in an extensive safety rotation during OTAs with top returning veterans Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips, with Jalen Mills working in as well. It's an experienced and incredibly versatile group that hasn't started from scratch this spring. Already the defensive coaches are spinning the dial with this group leading the way.

"It's my second year but the guys, they've been together even longer than that," said Peppers on Tuesday. "So we're just building off last year. We kind of brushed off the cobwebs a little bit just to get guys back in the swing of things, but for the most part we're trying to build... now we're just trying to look for ways where we can get ahead, how can we disguise, awareness things, things that we might not have necessarily put our best foot forward with last year, trying to take that next step."

But even with all that depth and talent the question remains of how does this defense replace McCourty in centerfield? So far it's been a group effort and one that Peppers thinks could actually help the defense be even better at disguising their intentions without a pure free safety over the top.

"So we all understand that we lost great leadership and communication at Devin, but it's on all of us to pick it up," said Peppers. "I think personally that now, you know, you kind of knew where Devin was gonna be most of the time. Yeah, he inserted, he rotated down, but for the most part, you knew 80 to 90 percent of the time he was gonna be in the post. And it's like, now you don't know where anybody's gonna be. Nothing is set in stone yet right now."

One interesting element of the group has been the occasional appearance by rookie third-rounder Marte Mapu with them, as he has split his time between the linebackers and the safeties. Peppers has thus far been impressed with the rookie as he takes on multiple roles on defense and helps further complicate the defensive dissection by offensive coordinators around the league.

"We can all play in a deep part of the field, we can cover man to man, whether it's a tight end running back or if we gotta replace on the blitz from the corners, and we feel comfortable in the box knowing how to read the triangle," listed Peppers. "So then you add in a guy like Marte, who you don't know if he's back at safety now, and we're talking pre-snap, it might look one way to the offense. We run the same play, but we just flipped two guys, now it looks like a completely different defense. So, you know, we just kind of keep spinning the dial."

Poised for a possible big season, Peppers is back to the player that was a first-round pick in 2017 and made an immediate impact for first the Browns and then Giants in the early years of his career. Still just 27 years old, he was always an intriguing fit for the Patriots and now things appear to be all coming together.

"I feel explosive again, I feel fast again, but you know, I'm still a long way, a long ways away," said Peppers. "My second year in the system, I'm just more comfortable, I know the guys now. I know what makes them tick, what their best qualities are and we just all play off of each other.

"So it's a lot of different things that we can do. It's just up to us to execute."

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

With experience and versatility on its side, the Patriots defense once again had the upper hand at minicamp.

news

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

With the Patriots recently releasing veteran James Robinson, Ty Montgomery projects as an early-favorite in the Pats third-down back role.

news

Analysis: Patriots Release Veteran RB James Robinson

With the Patriots releasing free-agent addition James Robinson, who is the next man up behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the Pats backfield?

news

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

The Patriots kicked off mandatory minicamp with plenty of pressure applied by the defense.

news

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Quarterback Mac Jones discusses the offense's progress and more offensive takeaways from day one of Patriots minicamp.

news

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

The Patriots top three picks of the 2023 draft have shown early promising returns as they jump into their NFL careers with both feet.

news

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

According to reports, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver will visit the Patriots next week.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Mac Jones continues to look more comfortable working in Bill O'Brien's offense at OTAs.

news

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne likes what he's seen from the team's offense this spring and hopes it will be a springboard for a more productive 2023.

news

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

A decade ago Bill O'Brien and the Patriots offense took the league by storm behind the two-tight-end attack and early action at 2023's OTAs suggest the formula could be back in play this fall.

news

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

How the Patriots secondary is working toward replacing Devin McCourty based on very early viewings of OTAs.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Analysis: Patriots Release Veteran RB James Robinson

Patriots Re-Sign DL Justus Tavai; Sign Third-Round Draft Pick Marte Mapu; Release DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13: "I think there is growth every year"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 6/12: "I have been really pleased with all the playmakers on our team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12: "We're all trying to prove ourselves"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr, Adrian Phillips, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki address the media after the last day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising