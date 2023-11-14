NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Whether Mac Jones' last pass for the Patriots took place in Germany or not one fact remains: it's time for a change. Bill Belichick said as much in his postgame press conference, and then reiterated that point during his interviews upon returning to the states.

At this point Jones looks broken, and while there are many reasons for that, some of which may or may not be his fault, it's clear that a change needs to happen. Bailey Zappe entering the 10-6 loss to the Colts with 1:52 left and no timeouts needing to go 86 yards to do something the team hadn't accomplished all day – score a touchdown – was probably not fair to the backup. But honestly can anyone argue with Belichick's decision?

Jones hasn't looked like a solid NFL starter on a consistent basis since November of his rookie year. In the two-plus seasons since, he's looked mostly like a jittery indecisive quarterback with a limited physical skillset that opposing defenses seem to have figured out. All too often Jones hasn't been able to get the ball out on time with conviction, the latter point bringing the limited skillset into focus as too many off-balance, backfoot lollipops have resulted in disaster.

The dying quail he tossed 5 yards short of Mike Gesicki, who was alone in the end zone at the time, looks like the final straw. That came after a misfire on the previous possession that was nearly picked in the end zone when Hunter Henry was in the clear. Those two series followed one where Jones recklessly underhanded the ball toward Rhamondre Stevenson as he was being sacked, nearly causing another turnover.

It was at that point where Bill O'Brien had enough. The offensive coordinator lit into his quarterback on the bench, showing his trademark temper in front of the NFL Network cameras. It was an explosion that was likely a longtime coming after 10 games of mostly unproductive play.

Jones has 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season and a passer rating hovering just above 80, which is among the worst in the league. The Patriots scored more than 20 points just once all season, which came in Jones' best game by far, the 29-25 win over Buffalo. Otherwise, it's been dreadful, and that's why Zappe was called into action and why he likely will be once again at the Meadowlands against the Giants after the bye.

The problem for the Patriots is neither Zappe nor Will Grier, the third quarterback, has given anyone reason for optimism. Jones has been benched three times this season and Zappe hasn't looked great in relief each time. Sunday was probably his best glimpse, when he fired an 11-yard strike to Henry to convert on third-and-5, then followed with another tight throw to Demario Douglas on third-and-10 for 9 yards. But after Stevenson picked up the first down, Zappe tried a fake spike and then threw into a defensive team meeting and was intercepted by Rodney Thomas to end the game. In three games Zappe is completing just 40 percent of his passes and has yet to lead a scoring drive.

But that's where we are at this stage – Zappe probably represents the team's best chance to win. Grier could also factor into the equation if Belichick feels he's acclimated enough to warrant an opportunity. Malik Cunningham remains on the practice squad, mostly as a wide receiver, and aside from some wildcat options he doesn't appear to be a realistic option.

Jones needs to sit and watch for at least a game to clear his head and figure out how to avoid the mistakes that have plagued him. Until or unless that happens, it makes sense to continue to evaluate the roster and figure out which pieces might be part of the future.