Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

2. Patriots Produce Season-High 167 Rushing Yards in Frankfurt

The one silver lining for the Patriots offense was that running back duo Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott finally produced how they imagined when the pairing came together.

Along with a season-high in rushing yards, the Pats also generated +0.08 expected points added with a 57% success rate on the ground. The Pats had a few game-planned runs like wham plays, while the backs were also a big part of the opening script in the passing game.

However, most of their successful runs came on simple gap plays where the offensive line was moving the line of scrimmage with relative ease. The Pats played most of the game out of heavy personnel groupings, with two or sometimes three tight ends. Belichick called Gesicki a pseudo-receiver last week, so they may view those packages as 11 personnel. But they still went heavy and ran the ball down Indy's throats with downhill schemes.

The Patriots rushing attack did their part to move the ball effectively in this one, but the third-down passing offense (6-14) and red zone offense prevented them from scoring more points.

3. Patriots Offensive Line Allows Five First-Half Sacks, Struggles on Third Down

Without offensive line coach Adrian Klemm (health-related absence), the Patriots offensive line had a disastrous first-half performance. The O-Line allowed five sacks, with a handful being non-competitive reps. Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was aggressive on third down, using simulated pressures and stunts to test New England's ability to identify where the rus was coming from post-snap.

These schemed rushes have been an effective strategy against the Patriots all season, with defensive line movement giving a young line that hasn't built necessary continuity problems. It was also a wise decision by Bradley to test how prepared the Patriots were without Klemm. Although the offensive line wasn't playing great with Klemm on the sideline, this gave off Cowboys vibes in the first half to the point where Jones was reacting to the rush rather than playing confidently in the pocket. It settled down in the final two quarters, but the damage was done at that point – the quarterback was rattled.

4. Breaking Down Colts QB Gardner Minshew's Performance vs. the Patriots Defense

This was a weird game to dissect from the Patriots defense against a limited Minshew, who was extremely antsy in the pocket whenever the Pats turned up the heat on the Colts QB.