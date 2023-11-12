Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 12 - 02:10 PM | Mon Nov 13 - 07:30 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Jones and Douglas connect for 21-yards via underneath route

Ezekiel Elliott 15-yard catch and run moves Patriots inside Colts 10-yard line

Chad Ryland's 24-yard FG pulls Pats within a point vs. Colts

Mac Jones shows off his wheels on a 15-yard scramble

Smith-Schuster moves chains via sideline grab for 9 yards

Can't-Miss Play: Tavai's tipped pass leads to Patriots' first takeaway in Frankfurt

Photos: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

Chad Ryland opens scoring in Frankfurt with 37-yard FG

Ezekiel Elliott shows off the wheels on 19-yard catch and run

Mac Jones' 11-yard strike to Gesicki flies just over Franklin's fingertips

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Colts

Inactive Analysis: Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Active, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Inactive for the Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

Despite plenty of opportunities, the Patriots dropped to 2-8 with a loss to the Colts at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on Sunday. 

Nov 12, 2023 at 03:05 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

PDC

Frankfurt, Germany — The Patriots left the States covered in negativity as a football team playing in a city that rightfully demands championships.

There are questions about the futures of the head coach and the quarterback, making the natives understandably restless. Not to mention, the team was leaving a starting cornerback (J.C. Jackson) and its starting left tackle (Trent Brown) at home, both partially due to undisclosed personal reasons.

New England arrived in Frankfurt on shaky ground. When they arrived in Deutschland, they found a passionate group of Patriots fans who were happy to watch their favorite team in person, regardless of the record. Pats fans from all around Europe took over Frankfurt, with lines down the street for fan events and a stadium packed with red, white, and blue in favor of the "home" team. The Patriots international contingent was realistic about the state of the team. They asked the same questions and had the same concerns as fans back in Boston, but they were enthusiastic and, once again, just happy to be here. 

Unfortunately, Patriots Deutschland might've witnessed the end of the Mac Jones era in New England's home away from home on Sunday. The Pats produced an uninspiring, listless offensive performance in a 10-6 loss to the Colts that might've provided a definitive answer about the franchise's future, and that doesn't feel overstated. 

In a game that owner Robert Kraft called "critical" to a group of the team's fans at Patriots Haus on Saturday, head coach Bill Belichick benched quarterback Mac Jones in a one-score game following a fourth-quarter interception with 4:16 to go. On the game's final drive, backup Bailey Zappe took over, throwing his own interception to end the game.

At 2-8, New England needed a win to quiet down the building narratives that the head coach and quarterback won't be back in 2024. Instead, if it is a total reboot in the offseason, Sunday's game in Germany will be considered the last straw for this regime. This was a massive game for this organization, and this performance won't sit well with anyone at 1 Patriot Place.

These last few weeks were winnable games against either inexperienced or backup quarterbacks. Even post-Brady, the Patriots have won pretty much all these types of games. With that edge gone now, it's hard to find any remaining Belichick mystique.

Here are eight observations as the Patriots drop to 2-8 on the season with a loss to the Colts on Sunday:

1. Powerful Play of the Game Presented by Enel: Colts S Julian Blackmon's Fourth-Quarter Interception Leads to QB Mac Jones's Benching

Although it's disappointing to discuss a lowlight for the Patriots, it's our job to be objective about where the turning points in a loss were at Frankfurt Stadium on Sunday.

With the Patriots generating a 57% success rate on the ground, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien called gun-action on second down to take a shot at the end zone from inside the red zone (Colts 15).

Related Links

The run-action worked to influence Blackmon into the line of scrimmage. With tight end Hunter Henry drawing the outside corner away from the route, Mike Gesicki runs a crosser from the left slot. The run fake allowed Gesicki to get behind the defense, and a good throw likely produces the go-ahead touchdown for the Pats.

Unfortunately, Jones threw a back-foot fade away, a common occurrence for him lately, and short-armed the throw, floating the ball to Blackmon instead. The Patriots quarterback called the throw "terrible" following the game and said the team successfully practiced that play throughout the week.

The interception capped off a 0-for-4 showing in the red zone, so the Patriots had their chances to score points. But there were at least three instances where Jones left plays on the field in scoring territory that could've changed the outcome. At this point, it's anyone's guess who will be under center for the Patriots following the bye week when the team visits the New York Giants in Week 12.

2. Patriots Produce Season-High 167 Rushing Yards in Frankfurt

The one silver lining for the Patriots offense was that running back duo Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott finally produced how they imagined when the pairing came together.

Along with a season-high in rushing yards, the Pats also generated +0.08 expected points added with a 57% success rate on the ground. The Pats had a few game-planned runs like wham plays, while the backs were also a big part of the opening script in the passing game.

However, most of their successful runs came on simple gap plays where the offensive line was moving the line of scrimmage with relative ease. The Pats played most of the game out of heavy personnel groupings, with two or sometimes three tight ends. Belichick called Gesicki a pseudo-receiver last week, so they may view those packages as 11 personnel. But they still went heavy and ran the ball down Indy's throats with downhill schemes.

The Patriots rushing attack did their part to move the ball effectively in this one, but the third-down passing offense (6-14) and red zone offense prevented them from scoring more points.

3. Patriots Offensive Line Allows Five First-Half Sacks, Struggles on Third Down

Without offensive line coach Adrian Klemm (health-related absence), the Patriots offensive line had a disastrous first-half performance. The O-Line allowed five sacks, with a handful being non-competitive reps. Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was aggressive on third down, using simulated pressures and stunts to test New England's ability to identify where the rus was coming from post-snap.

These schemed rushes have been an effective strategy against the Patriots all season, with defensive line movement giving a young line that hasn't built necessary continuity problems. It was also a wise decision by Bradley to test how prepared the Patriots were without Klemm. Although the offensive line wasn't playing great with Klemm on the sideline, this gave off Cowboys vibes in the first half to the point where Jones was reacting to the rush rather than playing confidently in the pocket. It settled down in the final two quarters, but the damage was done at that point – the quarterback was rattled.

4. Breaking Down Colts QB Gardner Minshew's Performance vs. the Patriots Defense

This was a weird game to dissect from the Patriots defense against a limited Minshew, who was extremely antsy in the pocket whenever the Pats turned up the heat on the Colts QB.

Minshew overreacted to blitz pressure and simulated rushes, where the Pats put multiple blitzers across the line of scrimmage, and then dropped off into coverage. Although there were some five-plus rusher blitzes, watching live, the Pats seemed to play more coverage in this one, forcing Minshew to read out a crowded secondary to find open receivers. For the most part, the strategy worked, with Minshew generating -0.01 expected points added per drop-back.

For example, the Patriots blitz the backside safety on this play while dropping linebacker Jahlani Tavai off the line of scrimmage into the zone structure. The simulated rush gets a one-on-one for top interior rusher Christian Barmore on the right guard, and Barmore wins the rep to move Minshew off his spot. The Colts quarterback then tries to hit a receiver downfield, but Tavai tips the ball in the air, and Myles Bryant comes up with a huge interception.

Although the game plan defensively held the Colts to ten points and Minshew under 200 yards passing, Indianapolis still made some plays in the passing game. Mainly, those chunk gains came late in downs when New England's four-man rushes weren't getting home, with Minshew buying time in the pocket for receivers to uncovered downfield.

Ultimately, the Pats stopped the run (70 yards on 26 carries) and kept the Colts out of scoring territory. But the Indy offense made a few more plays than the Patriots, which was the difference. It was a good defensive performance but not good enough to carry the team to a win.

5. Patriots Special Teams Falters Once Again, Continuing Another Season-Long Theme

Statistically, the Patriots have one of the NFL's worst special teams units despite employing one current special teams coordinator (Cam Achord), a former special teams coordinator (Joe Judge), and at least five special teams-only players.

On Sunday, the Patriots tried to produce a blocked punt with a game-planned punt rush. With the Colts punting from their own end zone, the Pats opted not to have a returner deep. Instead, they put nine players on the line of scrimmage with a jammer over each gunner to protect against a fake. In all, that left nine rushing the punt. The idea was to overwhelm Indy's typical man-blocking punt block unit, but the Colts made a good adjustment to zone off the blocking, and they didn't bring in the gunner to man-block as the Patriots anticipated.

The end result was Indianapolis flipping the field on a 69-yard punt rather than setting the Patriots offense up for an easier drive. Patriots kicker Chad Ryland also missed a 35-yard field goal, and they allowed a 41-yard kickoff return by Colts returner Isaiah McKenzie. These aren't the results this unit expected this season, a sign of the times for this football team.

6. Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Returns to Lineup, Makes First NFL Catch

Although receiver separation felt like an issue watching live once again, first-year wideout Kayshon Boutte returned to the lineup after an eight-week absence. Boutte played 26 snaps in Sunday's loss while making his first NFL catch on an 11-yard slant. We'll have to watch the tape to see if there were open receivers downfield to distribute the ball to, but at times, it definitely appeared that Jones was missing open guys. Other times, the receivers were blanketed, so it was a bit of both. The film will tell the true story.

7. CB Shaun Wade Starts in Place of J.C. Jackson, Jack Jones Plays a Limited Role

With the team leaving corner J.C. Jackson at home, the Patriots had reserve corner Shaun Wade play a full-time role opposite Jonathan Jones in this one, while Myles Bryant played in his usual spot in the slot. Wade looked competitive, matching one vertical route to force an incompletion and blowing up a screen to his size for a five-yard loss. Most of the breakdowns in the passing game came late in the down because Minshew had time to wait for plays to develop, and the Pats secondary cleaned up the coverage busts. In all, this was a competitive performance from this group, while Minshew missed his fair share of plays, too.

8. Patriots DT Christian Barmore Continues Playing Elite Football

The one player who continues to flash for this team is Barmore, who logged another quarterback hit and a tackle for loss with several quarterback pressures. Barmore is now on a five-game heater where he's playing great football. He deserves credit for playing his tail off for a team that isn't inspiring guys to keep pulling on the rope right now.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Commanders in Week 9

The Patriots came up short against the Commanders in another game that went down to the wire at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

After building some momentum in a win against Buffalo last week, the Patriots couldn't find enough winning plays to upset the Dolphins on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Bills in Week 7

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has his biggest signature win to date by orchestrating a late game-winning drive to stun the Bills on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

The Patriots were more competitive in the desert this week, but couldn't make enough plays in the end to pull off a comeback. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

The Patriots have lost back-to-back games following a disappointing loss to the Saints at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

The Patriots lost big on the scoreboard and lost two key defensive players to injury in a disappointing loss in Dallas on Sunday. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

The Patriots made it 15 straight wins over the Jets in rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 2

The Patriots comeback bid fell short once again in a 24-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday night. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

The Patriots comeback bid fell short against the defending NFC champs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
news

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

The Patriots fell to the Titans in their preseason finale on Friday night in Tennessee.
news

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

The Patriots and Packers starters played in the first half of Saturday night's preseason game.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

Game Notes: DB Myles Bryant has first interception of the season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/12

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 11/12

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 11/12: "Our struggles are due to us and our inability to execute"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/12: "We have high expectations of ourselves"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising