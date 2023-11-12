Game Notes: DB Myles Bryant has first interception of the season

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

JONES HAS THIRD CAREER 15-YARD RUN

QB Mac Jones had a 15-yard run in the third quarter, his third career 15-yard run. He had a 15-yard run on Sept. 25, 2022, and a career-long 18-yard run vs. Miami on Sept. 17, 2023.

DOUGLAS LEADS TEAM IN RECEPITONS

Rookie WR Demario Douglas led the team with a career-high six receptions for 84 yards.

BARINGER CONNECTS ON A 75-YARD PUNT

Rookie P Bryce Baringer connected on a 79-yard punt in the second quarter, the fifth-longest punt in team history.

BARINGER CONNECTS ON TWO 60-YARD PUNTS – SIXTH OF THE 2023 SEASON

Baringer had a 79-yard punt and a 65-yard punt in the second quarter. He now has six punts of at least 60 yards. Baringer had a 65-yard punt in the season opener vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 10, a 64-yard punt vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22, a 63-yard punt at Miami on Oct. 29 and a 60-yard punt vs. Washington on Nov. 5.

BRYANT HAS FIRST PICK OF THE SEASON

DB Myles Bryant picked off Indianapolis QB Garder Minshew II on the first series in the second half. It is Bryant's first interception of the season.

BOUTTE HAS FIRST NFL RECEPTION