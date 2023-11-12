Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Notes: DB Myles Bryant has first interception of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Nov 12, 2023 at 03:05 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant (27).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant (27).

TEAM NOTES

  • DB Myles Bryant has first interception of the season.
  • Rookie WR Demario Douglas led the team with six receptions for 84 yards.
  • Rookie P Bryce Baringer connected on a 79-yard punt, the fifth-longest in team history.

TEAM NOTES

PATRIOTS RUSH FIOR SEASON-HIGH 167 YARDS

The Patriots rushed for a season-high 167 yards on 20 carries for a 4.5-yard average. It was their highest output since a 206-yard rushing effort at Las Vegas on Dec. 18, 2022.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

JONES HAS THIRD CAREER 15-YARD RUN

QB Mac Jones had a 15-yard run in the third quarter, his third career 15-yard run. He had a 15-yard run on Sept. 25, 2022, and a career-long 18-yard run vs. Miami on Sept. 17, 2023.

DOUGLAS LEADS TEAM IN RECEPITONS

Rookie WR Demario Douglas led the team with a career-high six receptions for 84 yards.

BARINGER CONNECTS ON A 75-YARD PUNT

Rookie P Bryce Baringer connected on a 79-yard punt in the second quarter, the fifth-longest punt in team history.

BARINGER CONNECTS ON TWO 60-YARD PUNTS – SIXTH OF THE 2023 SEASON

Baringer had a 79-yard punt and a 65-yard punt in the second quarter. He now has six punts of at least 60 yards. Baringer had a 65-yard punt in the season opener vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 10, a 64-yard punt vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22, a 63-yard punt at Miami on Oct. 29 and a 60-yard punt vs. Washington on Nov. 5.

BRYANT HAS FIRST PICK OF THE SEASON

DB Myles Bryant picked off Indianapolis QB Garder Minshew II on the first series in the second half. It is Bryant's first interception of the season.

BOUTTE HAS FIRST NFL RECEPTION

2023 sixth-round draft pick Kayshon Boutte played in his first game since Week 1 vs. Philadelphia. He caught his first NFL pass for an 11-yard gain from QB Mac Jones in the fourth quarter.

LINEUP NOTES

  • OL Conor McDermott was elevated from the practice squad for the third straight week and started at left tackle in place of the injured OL Trent Brown for the second consecutive game.
  • WR Kayshon Boutte was active for the first time since Week 1 vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 10.
  • LB Mack Wilson Sr. made his first start of the season at linebacker in place of the injured Ja'Whaun Bentley.
  • LB Calvin Munson was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and saw action on special teams and at linebacker when Mack Wilson Sr. left with an injury. It was Munson's first action at linebacker since the 2021 season.

