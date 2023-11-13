Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

It was not the result the Patriots were looking for in Germany as they fell to 2-8 this season with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and the Pats will now enter the bye week searching for answers that might help them find a way back into the win column.

"We'll work through everything," said Bill Belichick on Monday morning after returning from overseas. "We'll look at everything, all the way across the board. Not specifically one position, but just look at everything and do the best we can here going forward."

An easy place to start will be at the quarterback position, where Mac Jones was lifted late against the Colts after throwing an interception on what could've been a game-winning touchdown pass. Bailey Zappe entered the game for a final comeback attempt but fell short, throwing an interception of his own. There's no easy answer at QB, with Will Grier continuing to get up to speed on the playbook since arriving in late September, but it's certainly a position that must be dissected in the coming week.

"Bailey's had some opportunities. I think he's prepared well every week. We've called on him in the end of a couple games, three games, I guess it was. So, I think he stepped in and did the best he could. Was it perfect? No. Were there some positive things? Yes," said Belichick. "Will's certainly improving every week in terms of understanding and working with his teammates and running the scout team and executing the plays that he has the opportunity to. There's just not a lot of opportunities for the third position, which is where he's been, but he's taken advantage of the ones that he's had."

Finding a way to reset Mac Jones, whether that means a trip to the bench or just giving him a break to get back on track, could be the biggest piece of the puzzle.