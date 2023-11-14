After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Lastly, in the coverage bust category, the Patriots were lucky they didn't give up an explosive here. Although it's impossible to know for sure, it appears that this is man coverage with a single-high safety (man-free). However, Jalen Mills plays it like zone, and a catchable ball goes off tight end Kylen Granson's hands on what should've been a huge gain for Indianapolis.

Ultimately, it's tough to blame the Patriots defense for the loss when they only allowed ten points, and the offense is clearly their biggest problem. However, the defense is still not playing at a high level either, with assignment issues and ineffectiveness on critical third downs.

3. Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Colts in Deutschland

- The lack of quickness at receiver and not having a pure pass-catching back is killing this offense. The Pats need receivers who can deliver quick wins on their routes, especially when the O-Line is playing like this. Pop Douglas might be the future in the slot, but they don't seem to trust him on option routes yet, leaving Hunter Henry to run return/whips on third down (result: sack). Rhamondre has improved his timing out of the backfield, but the separation at the top of the route is inconsistent (12:31 1st QTR). They don't have a chain-mover/security blanket.

- Backup QB Bailey Zappe made two strong throws to Henry and Douglas on third down, but that fake spike INT was brutal. Horrible. He should've just checked it down to Gesicki in the flat and moved on to the next play. Zappe has better feet and subtle movements in the pocket than Mac Jones. But he misses some layups (off-target slant to Pop), and his decision-making can't give the coaches much trust in him.

- Watching live, it felt like the Patriots weren't prepared to handle Indy's pressure package and D-Line movement. Two of the five sacks were on schemed rushes, but most pressures came from losing one-on-one, which is more troubling. This was Cowboys/Saints levels of pressure (44.4%). QB pressures allowed: Sow (sack, 4), Strange (sack, 4), Andrews (sack, 2), Stevenson (sack), McDermott (2), Lowe (1), Onwenu (1).

- RB Rhamondre Stevenson is back to his 2022 form over the last three weeks. Stevenson ranks second in rushing yards after contact (169) and fifth in rushing yards over expectation (+62) since Week 8. With more space available, Stevenson is hitting the slalom course again with his lateral cuts, breaking tackles (eight in last three games), and is getting downhill to finish with power. O'Brien needs to feed him the rock early and often, with Zeke as a very capable spell back when needed.

- LG Cole Strange must see Colts DT DeForest Buckner in his nightmares. I try to evaluate Strange objectively and separately from my opinions of the draft pick itself, which are well-documented. Besides when he gets out in space in the run/screen game, there's not enough there to project him as a long-term starter. Strange's build is too linear/narrow for the interior, so he tries to fight fire with fire by being aggressive in his pass sets. A savvy IDL can see that on film, so guys like Buckner use arm-overs to swim around him or immediately cross his face at the snap. His balance and ability to anchor is a major issue for his long-term projection. If/when David Andrews retires, I wonder if they will try Strange at center.

- RG Sidy Sow had his worst game in pass protection since taking over as a starter in Week 6. The biggest issue with Sow's pass sets is his hand technique. He plays with wide, predictable punches that often give up his chest, making it difficult for him to latch on to rushers challenging his edges. The footwork and size/power are there, but he has to become a better hand fighter to be more consistent. Sow was solid as a run-blocker, though, with some tremendous combos/doubles working alongside Onwenu that were fun to watch.

- RT Mike Onwenu was their most effective lineman again. His depth in his kick slides can be inconsistent as he works on tackle footwork, which lead to one hurry that eventually was a sack. But that was Onwenu's lone pressure of the day, while he was excellent in the running game for the second week in a row. I'm sold on re-signing him as their permanent right tackle.

- C David Andrews was late to ID two stunts that led to a sack and a hurry. He eventually caught the looper on the sack but couldn't drop his anchor in time to maintain the pocket. He continues to excel as a run-blocker. Andrews is the least of their worries, and my guess is the two Ls in pass pro were because he's putting a lot on himself to help the two young guards.

- LT Conor McDermott is a fine spot-starter. His losses in pass pro can be ugly, mostly guys beating him to the edge or crossing his face quickly, causing him to move his feet suddenly. But he gets in the way often enough and can block the backside on their downhill runs.

- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had more penalties (2) than catches (1) in this game, which says it all. There were a few missed opportunities for Smith-Schuster, mainly on the 3rd QTR play that got Mac chewed out by O'Brien. With more trust in the pocket, Smith-Schuster had a touchdown on a fade route with Henry occupying the deep safety. JuJu runs to the right areas to be schemed open, but he doesn't have the juice to create his own separation.

- Pop Douglas is both their best receiver and his own worst enemy. My guess is the coaches don't trust him to run the option series because he's not converting routes properly in practice, so all his routes are locked when they really need him running the juke series out of the slot a la Welker/Edelman. He ran away easily from Kenny Moore on his explosive, and is a weapon screens, but the route-running inconsistencies hurt how much they can feed him.

- WR Kayshon Boutte can run in-breaking routes well enough to have a role in this offense. He creates separation on slants and digs while using his stouter frame to keep defenders on his back. But those throws take trust/anticipation, which you couldn't possibly expect the QB to have in him when the coaches don't even put him on the field. I want to see more.

- DT Christian Barmore continues his hot streak with two QB pressures (one QB hit) and three run stops. Barmore's TFL came on a sweet inside move to backdoor a zone scheme on Quenton Nelson, while his power rush/hump move delivered twice in the pass rush. We are on a run of five straight elite football games from Barmore now.

- LB Jahlani Tavai was really good in this one. He had a hurry on a well-executed twist, made a stop, and that was a very athletic play to tip Minshew's pass on Bryant's interception. Tavai has been playing like an above-average starter this season. Has come into his own.

- DT Lawrence Guy was one of their better players in this game. His ability to absorb contact, anticipate blocks, and hold the point of attack is still NFL caliber at nearly 34 years old.

- Rookie Keion White has some really good moments where his power flashes, and his recovery talent is very noticeable. He is their best rusher at closing on quarterbacks who try to leave the pocket. They need him to develop a rush plan and a wider variety of pass-rush moves.

- The numbers don't exactly show it (5 catches, 30 yards on six targets), but Shaun Wade was serviceable. He stayed connected to vertical routes, blew up a screen for a five-yard TFL, and was more consistent with his technique at the top of routes. He's getting better on the outside.

- This defense isn't improving this season unless Josh Uche (two hurries) and Kyle Dugger (one impactful play/TFL) return to being playmakers. Uche is all speed-to-power right now. Where did the toolbox of moves/counters go? Is he too worried about keeping the QB in the pocket? Dugger was as passive as I've seen him against the run.

- The special teams miscues reach new lows every week. The Colts didn't flinch at the Patriots punt block attempt, and the 41-yard return was too easy. The issues in this phase are ridiculous, given how much this team invests in the kicking game overall.

- QB pressures: Barmore (2), White (2), Wilson (2), Uche (2), Tavai (1), Wise (1), Peppers (1), Guy (1).