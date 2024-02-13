NFL Notes: KC, Mahomes Super once again

For the better part of two weeks, New Englanders discussed the merits of the Chiefs run of success and Patrick Mahomes' place in it. While not always doing so overtly, there has been at least the inference that both had been given too much too soon, and comparisons to Tom Brady and the Patriots were still premature.

Then the Chiefs repeated behind another incredibly clutch performance by Mahomes and suddenly the comps don't seem quite as unreasonable.

The thought of Mahomes catching Brady in Super Bowls remains far-fetched. Given everything he has already achieved, the idea that he remains less than halfway to Brady's total of seven titles offers some perspective in that regard.

But the idea of the Chiefs and Mahomes being worthy of being mentioned as a dynasty and in the same breath as the Patriots is no longer silly. Mahomes just picked up his third Super Bowl MVP and improved to 15-3 during the postseason for his career. He's made it to the conference title game in each of his six seasons as the Chiefs starter and to the Super Bowl in four of those. Only losses to Brady (twice) and Joe Burrow keep him from a perfect playoff record.

Winning three titles in five seasons, including the first back-to-back championships since the Patriots 2003-04 teams, makes Kansas City a viable contender to New England's throne. The reason for that is mostly Mahomes, who like Brady gives his team a chance to win it all each and every season he's healthy.

But the Chiefs also have an excellent coach in Andy Reid, who just may break Don Shula's all-time wins record before Bill Belichick ever gets the chance. Reid's in-game brilliance stood out on Sunday while up against San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan, who seemed to tighten once again on the biggest stage.

Reid prepped his team for the new postseason overtime rules, explaining how he would take the ball second if given the option in order to better understand what would be needed following the Niners series. He also told the players if the Niners indeed scored a touchdown in such a scenario that the Chiefs planned to go for two and the win with a play they already earmarked and practiced during the week.

Meanwhile, Shanahan took the ball after winning the toss, creating at least the possibility that he was unaware of the rule change that allowed each team a possession even if a touchdown is scored on the first series. He said he wanted to get the third possession of OT, a strange admission since no such series was guaranteed to happen in the first place. (Spoiler alert: it didn't). The Niners defense was on the field late in regulation so it's possible he wanted to offer some time for rest, but the more tactical decision would have been to defer and give his offense four downs to work with if needed – which Kansas City did effectively by converting a fourth-and-1 to kickstart the game-winning drive.

Shanahan also seemed to eschew the running game early in the second half, and after moving the ball effectively in the first 30 minutes things stalled. Christian McCaffrey, his best player, got just one carry on the Niners first three second half series, each of which resulted in a three-and-out. That sudden lack of production allowed the Chiefs to turn the momentum, and the rest is history.

Mahomes' brilliance on the final three drives, each of which required points in order to keep the Chiefs alive, was almost expected. He used his legs effectively, most notably on the fourth down conversion in overtime, while consistently delivering strikes to his much-maligned group of receivers. That he found Mecole Hardman, who spent much of the season catching exactly one pass for the Jets, for the game-winning touchdown was almost comical.