Patriots Mailbag: A Pivotal Patriots Offseason Arrives

If we were to be pessimistic in our outlook and say that we expect next year to be a top 5 draft pick season, should we take the best player in draft, i.e. Marvin Harrison, with aim to bulk that up with similar draft strategy next year plus free agent additions. And we look at a three-to-four-year rebuild as opposed to chasing a difficult one-year jump under new GM, HC and QB. Appreciate drafting a QB is appealing but I loathe the idea of a Byrce Young situation. -Karol Hannon

If Marvin Harrison Jr. (a GENERATIONAL receiver) is available how can the Pats NOT take him? Any quarterback can throw to an open receiver just like ANY running back can run through a huge whole in the line. It's Harrison or the draft is a complete bust. He is the next Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, etc.. How do you pass on him? Forget "draft capital". He is the BEST player in not only this draft but in any draft in the last 10 years. The third best quarterback? Give me a break. Mac Jones will find him, Bailey Zappe will find him and so will a Kirk Cousins. He is a generational player and should be our pick. Don't get cute and outthink yourselves. Just get HIM... All else will fail into place. No brainer. -Todd Titus

Alrighty, kicking things off with a focus on wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., since the expectation is that he should be there and available with the third overall selection. This is a great debate and one that I find myself leaning into more than I thought I would. I understand the point of view. Take the potential generational player instead of the third-best quarterback and forget about the line of thinking that you can't make a wide receiver the first piece of an offensive rebuild. Let's stick with this line of thinking, while remembering that it also might be a lot easier to pull the trigger on Harrison after free agency. Or perhaps it could be harder, but let's keep playing. Whether you want him or not, Harrison is the kind of prize that comes with the third-overall pick. How else would the Patriots expect to ever get the chance to draft a player with his kind of potential? Are we sick of looking under every rock and behind every curtain for an impact receiver? Of wondering how the Pats could trade a pick for a receiver going into his contract year? We can all agree the Patriots won't be championship contenders until they get a quarterback, but there really are no rules for how it has to be done and I don't think we can dismiss Harrison at the third overall spot. Maybe it's unorthodox or goes against traditionally accepted rebuild milestones but in my view the bottom line is that this team needs impactful talent and I think we'd all rather our team has the courage to take a receiver at third than take a swing on a quarterback they might not truly believe in just because that's what conventional wisdom dictates. -Mike Dussault

It's apparent that the Patriots are looking to draft a quarterback in the first round. It looks like Jimmy Garoppolo will probably be released by the Raiders before this season. My question is do you think that Jimmy G could be a viable option to bring him back and be the backup quarterback as long as he understands that the backup quarterback is the only alternative? -Greg Knott

Coupled with the drafting of Marvin Harrison Jr., I wouldn't be entirely against it. The Patriots do need a veteran quarterback in the mix and there are obvious reasons why Jacoby Brissett and Garoppolo could make sense for a return to New England. Perhaps the bigger question is whether or not the team thinks they could get similar play out of Bailey Zappe this season. Let's face it, are the Patriots knocking Patrick Mahomes from atop the NFL with any of these options? What about with Kirk Cousins? That's still a no for me. So I just don't want to tie up a bunch of money on a quarterback that isn't the answer. So if you could get Garoppolo or Brissett on a manageable veteran deal that isn't starter money, I'd consider it, while fully acknowledging that it would be a temporary situation. This is where we get into the counter argument against Harrison. Wouldn't it be better to not waste time at the quarterback position? At least if you reach on Jayden Daniels a bit and he doesn't turn out to be the team's next long term starter, you took the chance on a dynamic and exciting player. Then do it again next year until it works. Garoppolo or Brissett can be throwing to the best receiver in NFL history next fall and it still probably wouldn't elevate the Patriots to contender status, so maybe everything else should be put aside until the quarterback is in place. Again, free agency will clarify the picture significantly. -Mike Dussault

The Patriots should trade up to #1 overall and select Caleb Williams or stay at 3 and select their franchise QB? -Jaden Hawkins