Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2024 Calendar Launch Party 

The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2024 Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, October 26 at Gillette Stadium.

Oct 24, 2023 at 01:21 PM
Patriots Cheerleaders

Join the Patriots Cheerleaders for the release of their 2024 Calendar, shot on location at Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa in the Dominican Republic. The calendar features 24 amazing photos of the squad and a special edition poster! 

The calendar will be released and available for purchase at the Launch Party on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Gillette Stadium inside the Optum Field Lounge (Directions here ) A special limited edition sideline calendar will also be available for purchase. The event runs 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM and is free and open to the public. Join the squad for fun activations including photos & autographs, a full-squad performance, and giveaways from Patriots Cheerleaders sponsors.

Scheduled Events:Subject to Change

  • 7:00 PM: Doors Open & Calendars Available for Purchase
  • 7:20 PM: Patriots Cheerleaders Performance
  • 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM: Meet the Squad: Photos & Autographs
  • 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM: Prize Giveaways
  • 10:00 PM: Event concludes

Check out photos from last year's launch party here.

2023 Patriots Cheerleaders Calendar Launch Party

The Patriots Cheerleaders celebrated the launch of the 2023 Shoreline to Sideline Calendars at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

