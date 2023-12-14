Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Cheerleader Sarah Barrett found 'real impact of athletics' through running; her mission is to inspire the same in others

New England cheerleader Sarah Barrett found her power through sports. Through running, volunteering, and her platform with the Patriots, she hopes to spread the same message about the personal growth that comes with challenges.

Sarah Barrett has always set high goals for herself.

Of course, becoming a New England Patriots cheerleader was one of them, along with graduating from New York University and Columbia. And after recently competing in Berlin, she's also crossed two of the six Abbott World Marathon Major courses off her list.

It's never been about how quickly she racked up those accomplishments, though. So when she was one of the last people to cross the finish line at the Girls on the Run 5K, that was the example she was trying to set for the girls she cheered on in the back.

"I was the honorary 'Wonder Woman' for the Girls on the Run' 5K, meaning I finished with the last participants in the race," Barrett said, after attending the event as part of her season initiative with the cheerleading squad.

"As a track & field coach at the high school and college levels, this resonated with me because something I always instill in my athletes is that this sport is not about winning. It's about individual progress. Completing the 5K at the back of the pack embodied the importance of recognizing growth and progress for these girls. As a coach, I even emphasize to my athletes who come in first place that winning is not everything – what matters is if they made improvements and progress and have bettered themselves personally. That, to me, is where the real impact of athletics lies: always improving, learning, growing, and challenging oneself in all facets."

At its essence, that is what the mission of Girls on the Run is all about, and rain didn't stop more than 2,000 runners, running buddies, and volunteers from showing up for the race to cap off a successful fall season.

The Greater Boston chapter of Girls on the Run was founded in 1996 and is dedicated to making an impact on local girls through running and community, helping them realize their potential and gain confidence.

Barrett has participated in other Girls on the Run programs over the years, resonating with the organization's goal of providing opportunities for young girls to find themselves through involvement in athletics. She has a similar story herself.

"Running my first marathon and becoming a competitive road racer led to personal growth that I never expected," Barrett said.

"The physical and mental push of marathon training is one of the hardest things I've done. Athletics have truly shaped who I am over the years. I love that Girls on the Run provides a platform for girls to grow, develop, and challenge themselves in a fun and active way. Girls will carry these skills and experiences with them for the rest of their lives and they will be ready to navigate all of life's challenges."

Events and organizations like this are a huge part of Barrett's initiative with the Patriots cheerleaders.

Having been adopted from South Korea and raised in Connecticut, sports like figure skating, professional cheerleading, and track & field have allowed her countless opportunities in life to defy expectations. She's passionate about advocating for athletics and equity in sports to help others realize the same through her platform.

"I have found running to be a platform through which I can support athletes with disabilities as well," Barrett said. "When I go for runs that are hard and discouraging I remind myself never to take for granted that I am physically able to run."

In addition to the Girls on the Run 5K, Barrett also recently ran in the Hartford Half Marathon as a charity runner for Achilles International. The non-profit provides resources and opportunities to individuals with disabilities that makes running accessible to all, including covering the costs of race training and entry, training guide runners for visually impaired athletes, and supporting athletes living with physical and developmental disabilities.

Next up is the London Marathon in April of 2024, where she'll run for charity in support of Get Kids Going! – a United Kingdom-based foundation that gives children and young adults with disabilities support and equipment to participate in sports.

"Running London would be amazing no matter what," Barrett said. "But to run for such an amazing organization makes this race even more special."

Related Content

news

Matthew Slater hosts holiday party for foster children: 'Hopefully they feel seen, loved and heard'

Matthew Slater has been touched personally by foster care, and on Monday, hosted a holiday party to spread cheer and make sure local kids don't feel forgotten.
news

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

The NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative comes to an end in Week 14, but for 15 Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees, it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for a cause dear to them. For Patriots director of brand identity and design Dwight Darian, it was a sign to finally open up.
news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

For the first time in it's 124-year history, the Army-Navy game will be hosted in New England at Gillette Stadium. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick and long snapper Joe Cardona, it brings everything full circle.
news

Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kick off holidays ensuring no kids feel forgotten this year

New England Patriots players Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kicked off the holiday season hosting parties with the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention for Cruelty to Children, Communities for People, and Bridge Over Troubled Waters.
news

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick to join 'College GameDay' for Army-Navy game

ESPN on Thursday announced New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick will make guest appearances on "College GameDay" as Gillette Stadium hosts the annual Army-Navy game.
news

Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has been familiar with the work of Team Impact since his college days at Michigan, and those ties have followed him into the NFL.
news

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Lawrence Guy Sr. earned NFLPA Community MVP honors last week, while Cody Davis, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also gave back to the New England community in various ways.
news

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown found an outlet to deal with his mental health while riding horses. For My Cause My Cleats this year, it inspired the reason he's supporting Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation in North Andover.
news

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

Since the day he stepped foot on the islands to play college football, Hawaii has embraced Jahlani Tavai as their own. In the aftermath of the wildfires that devastated Maui, the New England Patriots linebacker is using his platform through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative to pay it back to Hawaii.
news

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

Through his platform with the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant will support Song For Charlie -- a non-profit started in memory of his late friend Charlie.
news

Cole Strange didn't end up joining the military, but through his foundation and My Cause My Cleats, he's giving back to those who served

There was a time when New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange believed he might join the military after college, but his dream of making it to the NFL came true. For My Cause My Cleats, he's paying tribute to those who did serve.
