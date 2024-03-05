Patriots & Junior Cheerleaders Skating Day at Norfolk Ice Arena

To celebrate the end of the season, the Patriots Cheerleaders and Junior Patriots Cheerleaders spent their final co-appearance together at the Norfolk Ice Arena this past Sunday. The family-owned rink welcomed the squad during their public skating time. The cheerleaders were able to spend time together, pose for photos, grab some snacks from the snack stand, and enjoy the afternoon ice skating together. It was the perfect way to wrap up the 2023 Junior Patriots Cheerleaders program. Details about the Junior Patriots Cheerleaders can be found here.
Analysis: Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson, Top Takeaways from Tight End and Cornerback Workouts at the Combine
Patriots Cheerleader Driss Represents Squad at 2024 Pro Bowl Games
New England Patriots Cheerleader Driss, a 5 year veteran and captain, attended the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.
Patriots Cheerleaders 2023 Year in Review
Looking back at the Patriots Cheerleaders 2023 season.
From foster care to Patriots Cheerleading squad, Kayshauna Montano turned her insecurities into an asset
Between the foster care system and bullying, New England Patriots Cheerleader Kayshauna Montano faced a lot of adversity growing up. After rising above it all to pursue her dreams, she's inspiring the same confidence from kids as her 2024 season initiative.
Patriots Cheerleader Sarah Barrett found 'real impact of athletics' through running; her mission is to inspire the same in others
New England cheerleader Sarah Barrett found her power through sports. Through running, volunteering, and her platform with the Patriots, she hopes to spread the same message about the personal growth that comes with challenges.
Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade
The Patriots Cheerleaders, Pat Patriot, and the Junior Cheerleaders volunteered at Personal Best Charity's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Brigade on Saturday, November 18.
Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion
New England Patriots Cheerleader and speech language pathologist Molly Shelters had her two worlds collide on Friday, with an appearance at the blue S.E.A.S. Autism Center.
Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2024 Calendar Launch Party
The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2024 Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, October 26 at Gillette Stadium.
For Patriots Cheerleader Olivia Kerins, nursing and philanthropy run in the family
'I hope to be a really strong voice for skin cancer prevention, and really, all forms of cancer prevention.'
Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker travel to Germany
Ahead of the Patriots-Colts matchup this season, Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker visited Germany this summer to meet fans & spread some spirit from New England!
Four Patriots Cheerleaders celebrate college graduations
Alexa Pillsbury, Sarah Tong, Haley Schmich and Jillian Acevedo all recently earned their college degrees. Here's what is next for the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.
Patriots Draft Countdown: At the Combine with ESPN's Field Yates
Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar are joined by ESPN's Field Yates to talk about possibilities for the New England Patriots in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lazar, Dussault and Yates delve into who the Patriots can take at third overall this year, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Jalen Daniels.
Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 5 & 6
Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes five and six of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Hear the group's thoughts on the 16-0 regular season and the aftermath of quarterback Matt Cassel's play in the wake of Tom Brady's 2008 injury.
The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.
Tight Ends, Safeties and Cornerbacks Spotlight Day 3 | NFL Combine Recap
Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down Day 3 of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. They discuss Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and the top defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also try a taste of Indianapolis with shrimp cocktail from St. Elmo's Steakhouse.