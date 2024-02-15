Patriots Cheerleader Driss Represents Squad at 2024 Pro Bowl Games

In preparation for the game, Driss attended several practices throughout the week with all the Pro Bowl Cheerleaders from 23 other NFL teams. The preparation included 2 on field practices where he was able to learn, rehearse, and perfect a series of routines, as well as bond with the other cheerleaders. As a member of the AFC 2 Line, he was present at the AFC Teams practice where he met fans, posed for photos and signed autographs.