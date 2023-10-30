Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion

Molly's worlds collided once again on Friday with an appearance at blue S.E.A.S., an inclusive, multicultural, dynamic program designed for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. There, she participated in a tailgate with kids and their families, providing a social opportunity for children to cheer on their favorite team together.

In November, she'll attend the American Speech and Hearing Association's convention in Boston, where she's presented on three occasions. Meeting and networking with like-minded people who are passionate about using their skill set to make a difference is important to her, and her platform as a Patriots Cheerleader has taken that to another level.

"Every member of our team brings such a unique skill set and background to this big puzzle, and it's an honor to be on a team full of so many inspiring people on and off the field," Molly said.

"I always looked up to the cheerleaders because as a little girl, you hope to be able to be like just like them. As I got older and I looked more into the role and realized it's so much more than just wearing a uniform and cheering on your favorite sports team it just made me want to do it even more."

It took a while for that dream to become a reality.

Molly tried out for the team a couple of times, and despite not making the team right away, she kept meeting other incredible people through the process. It motivated her to become the best version of herself, and was inspired by these men and women who offered much more than meets the eye.

Despite her dedication, it took her three tries to earn a spot on the Cheerleading squad. Her then-boyfriend knew how much making the team meant to her – not just to achieve a personal goal, but for what she could accomplish in her community as part of the Patriots organization.

"Eventually, you become the leader you looked up to, and become this person who future girls who aspire to be cheerleaders can look up to," Shelters said. "It kind of happens overnight without you realizing, and it's a really cool feeling to be a part of that, and hopefully inspire others to go after their dreams. It's infectious."

The day finally came for Shelters to put on the uniform for her first game in 2021. It was everything she worked for, and to symbolize how important making the team was to her, her boyfriend proposed in front of her new teammates before they went out to cheer on the Patriots.

"It was the sweetest and bravest thing," Shelters said.