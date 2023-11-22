Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

The Patriots Cheerleaders, Pat Patriot, and the Junior Cheerleaders volunteered at Personal Best Charity’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Brigade on Saturday, November 18.

Nov 22, 2023 at 02:50 PM
300x300-pats-cheer
Patriots Cheerleaders

Staff

16x9-cheer-turkey1

This past Saturday, the Patriots Cheerleaders and Junior Patriots Cheerleaders had the honor of participating in the Personal Best Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Brigade in Foxborough. Volunteers came together to join an assembly line to package and later deliver meal baskets for local families in need. The bags included squash, potatoes, carrots, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, stuffing, brownie mix, and a gift card so that people may choose their own protein. This year, it was held at Foxborough Regional Charter School. Alongside other volunteers, the Patriots & Junior Cheerleaders helped to package over 2,000 dinners for local families in need.

16x9-cheer-turkey3
16x9-cheer-turkey2

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion

New England Patriots Cheerleader and speech language pathologist Molly Shelters had her two worlds collide on Friday, with an appearance at the blue S.E.A.S. Autism Center.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2024 Calendar Launch Party 

The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2024 Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, October 26 at Gillette Stadium.
news

For Patriots Cheerleader Olivia Kerins, nursing and philanthropy run in the family

'I hope to be a really strong voice for skin cancer prevention, and really, all forms of cancer prevention.'
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker travel to Germany 

Ahead of the Patriots-Colts matchup this season, Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker visited Germany this summer to meet fans & spread some spirit from New England! 
news

Four Patriots Cheerleaders celebrate college graduations

Alexa Pillsbury, Sarah Tong, Haley Schmich and Jillian Acevedo all recently earned their college degrees. Here's what is next for the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

By day, the proud Jewish activist works for Combined Jewish Philanthropies. With the work of Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, she's seeing some overlap in her two jobs.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2023 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2023 season.
news

Patriots Cheerleader running Boston Marathon and competing for Miss Connecticut crown this weekend

Balancing cheering, training, and working full-time isn't easy, but Sarah Barrett has never let being a young single mom stop her from pursuing her goals.
news

Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

Akosua Adzenyah discussed representation, setting high goals, and balancing her jobs as a dentist and New England Patriots Cheerleader at her alma mater on Saturday.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

Auditions for the 2023 Patriots Cheerleading squad are now open! The preliminary round is completely virtual and submissions are being accepted through February 24. 
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Calendar Launch Party 

The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2023 Shoreline to Sideline Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, December 15 at Gillette Stadium.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/22

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Giants defense on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers: "I'm excited about playing the Giants"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Matthew Slater on Thanksgiving: "I love Mac and Cheese"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 11/22: "Got to come out and execute"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Watch as Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault preview Sunday's game against the New York Giants and dive into the key matchups to watch for. Plus, injury updates, will there be a change at starting quarterback and more.

Mac Jones 11/22: "I'm focusing on what I can control"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising