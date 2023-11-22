Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

This past Saturday, the Patriots Cheerleaders and Junior Patriots Cheerleaders had the honor of participating in the Personal Best Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Brigade in Foxborough. Volunteers came together to join an assembly line to package and later deliver meal baskets for local families in need. The bags included squash, potatoes, carrots, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, stuffing, brownie mix, and a gift card so that people may choose their own protein. This year, it was held at Foxborough Regional Charter School. Alongside other volunteers, the Patriots & Junior Cheerleaders helped to package over 2,000 dinners for local families in need.