Patriots Cheerleaders 2023 Year in Review

Over the course of the year, the squad traveled to two different international locations. This included a calendar shoot trip to Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa in the Dominican Republic and a total of 3 trips to Germany. The cheerleaders spent some time in Germany over the summer to spread some New England spirit! A small group of cheerleaders returned in November, ahead of the Patriots-Colts matchup to connect with international fans. Shortly after, the full squad made the trip overseas to make dozens of appearances and to perform at the game that took place on November 12 in Frankfurt.