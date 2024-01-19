Patriots Cheerleaders 2023 Year in Review

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders held auditions in the spring to build a co-ed team of 33 women and men, including 28 veterans and 5 rookies. Within the squad, 4 line captains were chosen, including 3, 5-year veterans. This past season, the squad boasted a variety of occupational and academic backgrounds including five members with master's degrees, an oncology nurse, a pediatric speech-pathologist, and a financial analyst.
Over the course of the year, the squad traveled to two different international locations. This included a calendar shoot trip to Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa in the Dominican Republic and a total of 3 trips to Germany. The cheerleaders spent some time in Germany over the summer to spread some New England spirit! A small group of cheerleaders returned in November, ahead of the Patriots-Colts matchup to connect with international fans. Shortly after, the full squad made the trip overseas to make dozens of appearances and to perform at the game that took place on November 12 in Frankfurt.
Over the summer, the Patriots Cheerleaders hosted their annual Junior Patriots Cheerleader clinics which were comprised of 500 youth cheerleaders ages 6-17. the participants learned a custom routine from the squad and practiced a variety of cheerleading skills including dance, fitness, tumbling, cheers, jumps, stunting and team bonding. The program continued throughout the year as Junior Cheerleaders made co-appearances with Patriots Cheerleaders at special events in the community.
Over the course of the year, the squad participated in hundreds of appearances throughout New England in support of local businesses and within the community through the Patriots Foundation. In addition, the cheerleaders held dozens of calendar signings after releasing 2, 2024 calendars: including a limited edition The Spirit of the Sidelines mini calendar featuring photos in their signature uniform around the newly renovated Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots Cheerleaders performed over 45 routines at a total of 10 home games this season. This included one international home game in Frankfurt, Germany.
To conclude the season, the Patriots Cheerleaders announced that 5-year veteran and captain Driss D. was named 2023 Cheerleader of the Year and will be representing the team at the 2024 Pro Bowl to be held in Orlando.
As we head into 2024, the 2023 squad would like to thank Patriots Nation for another amazing year. Go Pats!