Patriots Mailbag: Maye excitement, OL questions and more

Eliot Wolf & Co. had a solid first draft, still, did their inexperience show with the Patriots missing out on two wide receiver draft targets at the top of the second round and needing to overreach for Ja'Lynn Polk, and then overreaching for two offensive linemen?

Stan C.

I don't really think they reached much for Wallace considering the run on tackles that was underway. Wolf needed to draft someone who they could potentially develop at tackle and if they passed on Wallace he would not likely have been there when it came around again. I agree to an extent on Polk, who I really like but not as much as Legette and Mitchell. There were reports about Mitchell dropping due to some behavioral concerns so if those turn out to be true then I'm more optimistic on the Polk pick. Overall, I think the draft was fine and we'll see how these players work out down the road.

After the first pick, every pick, excluding Javon Baker, was a reach. Often it was a huge reach (Caedon Wallace, Layden Robinson). Why the QB? He was quite possibly there in the seventh round and all he can do is throw hard. No accuracy, timing or touch. Without Drake Maye this is a Bill Belichick draft on the face of it. It leaves me with great fear of how this regime will treat their league leading, by a huge amount, cap space next March. After the recent free agency period and the current draft, do you feel confident in this current regime?

David Brown

I'm having a hard time understanding what kind of players people expect to find on Day 3 of the draft. In other words, I'm not a big of fan of picks in the 100s being considered reaches. Wallace may have gone a round or so early but with the tackles going off the board at a rapid rate it seemed like the right time to grab one or miss out altogether. The Day 3 guys are all largely projections and it's possible that one or two hit. I didn't like the selection of Milton because I thought there were positional players available that potentially could have been better choices. But overall this class will depend on how well the players develop, especially Maye. If Maye and a couple others work out, no one will wonder about where they were picked.

I have always appreciated and always will all that Bill Belichick has done on every level of the franchise but have to say that I really enjoyed the new open experience that was played out by the franchise this year in regards to the 2024 NFL draft. What is your opinion Paul from your perspective of being inside the building on this new approach from our New England Patriots?

Marc Saez

To be honest none of that stuff really matters to me. You are correct in that Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf were available to the media more than Belichick normally was. Wolf even spoke to us on Patriots Unfiltered after the Maye pick. It was great from a personal standpoint to have that immediate interaction. But like I said, none of that will matter if the picks aren't right and the development does not occur. Belichick obviously made a lot of great picks and did a lot of great developing over the better part of 25 years and had unprecedented success. The fact that he didn't talk to us much about any of it was meaningless to me. If these moves prove to be correct, the same will be true of Wolf and Mayo.

Which players chosen by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL draft do you think will be starters for the Patriots in 2024? Do the Patriots have a left tackle? The Patriots appear to have three right tackles. What do you foresee as the solution to this?

Haishi Sun

This largely depends on how long it takes Drake Maye to become the starter but if we're looking toward opening day at this point I'd say Ja'Lynn Polk would be the most likely draft pick to start as a rookie. I could also see Javon Baker earning some time at some point during the season. Otherwise I don't see any of the other draft picks as starters in 2024. As for left tackle, I would lean toward Chuks Okorafor as the starter at this point. The rookie linemen will need time and there really isn't any option as a left tackle on the roster. We shall see.

When Eliot Wolf says "we are a draft and develop team," does this mean the Patriots do not select starting caliber players in the NFL draft? In the 2024 NFL draft the Patriots diligently maneuvered around the potential perennial All-Pros, starting tackles and wide receivers to select depth players and developmental projects. In contrast, Jim Harbaugh for the L.A. Chargers, picking from just two positions lower than the than the Patriots, came away with 2025 starters and potential 10-plus year starters.

Walter Williams

Says who? How do you know the Chargers took potential 10-plus year starters? And I don't understand how the Patriots diligently moved around the board and avoided All-Pros etc. when they executed exactly one trade, moving from 34 to 37. I guess Ladd McConkey is the All-Pro you are referring to? And the phrase "draft and develop" team doesn't mean not targeting starters. It means you take good young players and make them better. Kind of like the Patriots have done with Kyle Dugger and Christian Barmore, two recent draft picks who re-signed and should continue to be starters moving forward. That's the philosophy that Wolf is talking about. Ja'Lynn Polk was drafted with the idea of being a starter in mind. If he turns out to not be good enough, that's not going to be because Wolf felt he was a backup. I think the development part has been missing in recent years and hopefully Mayo and his staff can correct that problem.

It appears the Pats watched the parade go by at wide receiver and tackle and then reached for leftovers at those positions instead of drafting better players. I'm disheartened that the new regime pandered to the fans and media in this way. Why do the noodniks in the media insist on pretending that Day 2 picks can fill the holes in the starting lineup? And how weak are the Pats to go along with this? I wanted them to pick the best players they could. Day 2 is hit or miss, and even the hits are unlikely to provide immediate help. Locking in on particular positions is good if you're trying to sell hope, but reduces your odds of getting good players.

Peter Hill

I'm not exactly sure what the Patriots were supposed to do to avoid watching the "parade go by." They had the third pick of the draft and an enormous need at quarterback. The consensus No. 2/3 quarterback was available and they took him. Would you be happier if they took Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3? That was an option and Harrison seems destined to be a very good player. But they went with the quarterback. They also needed wide receivers and took one in the second round. They could have done what they did last year and ignored their needs and took marginal projects in Rounds 2 and 3. Instead they took players who are at least projects at positions of need. I don't think it has anything to do with selling hope beyond taking Maye in the first round. No team has hope without a quarterback.

Now that we have two great rookie wide receivers in Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, what do you think should happen with guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton? Do you think we would be able to get any value out of them in the trade block? Also, is there any way you see either of these rookie WRs getting the No. 1 wide receiver spot in our offense by the season?

Ernest Friday