Report: Patriots Ink Barmore to Four-Year Extension

A 2021 second-round pick whom the Patriots traded up to take, Barmore has been a developing disruptive force along the defensive line. As a rookie Barmore posted just 1.5 sacks but showed power and burst while appearing in all 17 games with two starts. His talent and ceiling were immediately apparent despite lackluster statistics. His nine QB hits were a sign of things to come.

An injury hampered Barmore's second season, holding him to just 10 games with 2.5 sacks and 23 combined tackles but he got back on track in 2023 with a breakout season that saw his usage climb to 66 percent of the defensive snaps. He posted an impressive 8.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits, as his elevation helped offset the pressure production lost when Matthew Judon went down for the season. He came in seventh overall in the NFL in PFF's defensive line pass-rushing grades for the 2023 season.

Barmore was entering the final year of his rookie deal and will now be under contract with the Patriots through the 2028 season, giving the team a long-term disruptive presence who will continue to terrorize quarterbacks. The value of interior pressure in today's NFL cannot be overstated and it's Barmore's best trait, however his improvement against the run might be the most impressive area of his development. Barmore has become an every-down player.

After failing to draft and develop enough talent in recent years, the Patriots prioritized long-term deals this offseason for 2020 picks Michael Onwenu (three years, $57 million), Kyle Dugger (four years, $58 million) and Anfernee Jennings (three years). Now Barmore, a 2021 draft pick and arguably the most talented of the bunch, cashes in with the biggest deal of the offseason.