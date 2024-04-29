 Skip to main content
Report: Patriots Ink Barmore to Four-Year Extension

The Patriots continue take care of their own players with a lucrative extension for breakout defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

Apr 29, 2024 at 10:51 AM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots DT Christian Barmore
Photo by David Silverman
The Patriots have been taking care of their own players this offseason and that theme continued in the immediate aftermath of the draft as the team has reportedly signed breakout defensive lineman Christian Barmore to a lucrative four-year extension with a maximum value of $92 million according to both ESPN's Adam Schefter and the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed, who first broke the news.

A 2021 second-round pick whom the Patriots traded up to take, Barmore has been a developing disruptive force along the defensive line. As a rookie Barmore posted just 1.5 sacks but showed power and burst while appearing in all 17 games with two starts. His talent and ceiling were immediately apparent despite lackluster statistics. His nine QB hits were a sign of things to come.

An injury hampered Barmore's second season, holding him to just 10 games with 2.5 sacks and 23 combined tackles but he got back on track in 2023 with a breakout season that saw his usage climb to 66 percent of the defensive snaps. He posted an impressive 8.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits, as his elevation helped offset the pressure production lost when Matthew Judon went down for the season. He came in seventh overall in the NFL in PFF's defensive line pass-rushing grades for the 2023 season.

Barmore was entering the final year of his rookie deal and will now be under contract with the Patriots through the 2028 season, giving the team a long-term disruptive presence who will continue to terrorize quarterbacks. The value of interior pressure in today's NFL cannot be overstated and it's Barmore's best trait, however his improvement against the run might be the most impressive area of his development. Barmore has become an every-down player.

After failing to draft and develop enough talent in recent years, the Patriots prioritized long-term deals this offseason for 2020 picks Michael Onwenu (three years, $57 million), Kyle Dugger (four years, $58 million) and Anfernee Jennings (three years). Now Barmore, a 2021 draft pick and arguably the most talented of the bunch, cashes in with the biggest deal of the offseason.

With an exciting draft completed and a new long-term core established, the Patriots roster suddenly looks not only stable in the long-term, but very intriguing in short-term as well.

