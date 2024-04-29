Film Review: Analyzing Second-Round WR Ja'Lynn Polk's Fit in the Patriots Offense

Here, the Huskies use play-action out of a run formation to freeze the second level. The nickel on the opposite side of the formation falls underneath the crossing route, but Polk does an excellent job to keep climbing as he's running across the field. Polk gets depth to create a passing window for Penix, who throws a dime, but it's still a low throw that Polk digs out.

Polk has the burst to stretch the field horizontally on crossing routes, where his body control, hands, and fearlessness in high-traffic areas really stand out. By adding crossers to his vertical routes, it serves as a solid foundation for Polk to build off of in the NFL.

Bottom Line

During his introductory video conference last Thursday night, Maye clued in reporters on his favorite area of the field to attack in the passing game.

"I think throwing across the middle. I'm a big 6'5" dude back there where it's a seam shot, big dig, corner routes, corner post, anything across the middle of the field," Maye told reporters.

The Patriots first-rounder was an elite thrower between the numbers in college. He also ranked third among 165 qualified quarterbacks in deep passing grade (96.8). You can see why the Patriots decision-makers targeted Polk when considering Maye's strengths and weaknesses.

In the clips above, we highlighted Polk running go's, crossers, post-corners, and seams for a reason: the Patriots top two draft picks thrive working the same routes/areas of the field, while Maye's playmaking ability and Polk's magnetic hands can cover up each other's deficiencies.

We also expect these routes to be a major part of Van Pelt's offense in New England. AVP has spoken about majoring in bootlegs, where crossers are effective and early-down vertical shots off play-action. You can see how Polk fits that mindset as a willing blocker who can stretch the field. The best part of these selections is that you can envision how the pieces fit together stylistically and schematically with Van Pelt at the helm.

Although the complementary skill sets are intriguing, Polk's success at the next level will depend on whether the nuances that are strengths of his game can make up for a lack of dynamic speed and quick-twitch movements that create separation.

There's a chance we are underrating his explosiveness, which could see Polk break through his projected ceiling. He can also work on his craft to become sharper at the top of routes, which would help him create more separation on digs and slants to add those to his repertoire.

Polk has a comfortable floor projection comparable to Jakobi Meyers and Tyler Boyd. If he can become a more angular route runner at the first two levels, he could find another level in the pros. Polk mentioned Bears veteran Keenan Allen as a player he models his game after, and if he continues to improve, Allen could be his ceiling (yes, it's lofty. That's why it's his ceiling).

The good news is that the Patriots got a scheme-fit receiver who pairs well with their third overall pick at quarterback, and most scouts believe Polk will stick in the league as a high-floor prospect. Word out of Washington is also that Polk is a big-time competitor with some dawg in him who will do the dirty work over the middle and as a blocker.