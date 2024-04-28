Reports: Patriots Undrafted Rookie Roundup

Defense

S Dell Pettus - Troy (via Troy PR): Pettus has a Patriots vibe with his versatility in the secondary, having played multiple spots including at safety and in the slot, but his special teams prowess might be his most direct route to a roster spot. He had 61 straight starts at Troy and played over 4,000 combined snaps.

CB Mikey Victor - Alabama State (via Gerald Huggins): Victor played 19 games at Alabama State after earlier stints at Ventura College and UNLV, picking up three interceptions. His size is intriguing at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds as he brings a long body type to the position group.

CB Kaleb Ford-Dement - Texas State (via Mark Daniels): On the other end of the spectrum is Ford-Dement, who is a smaller cornerback but a highly athletic one. He could have slot potential, where there is some uncertainty with Myles Bryant currently no longer in the mix.

ED John Morgan III - Arkansas (via Doug Kyed): Morgan spent five years at Pitt before a final year with Arkansas, making 64 total starts in his career. A short but stout LB, Morgan will need to stand out on special teams.

LB Jett Bush - Texas (via Jett Bush IG): Similarly, Bush is another undersized but athletic linebacker who has special teams potential. He appeared in 58 games during his career and owns a 43-yard pick-six to his name.