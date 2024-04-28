Reports: Patriots Undrafted Rookie Roundup

After completing their 2024 NFL Draft haul on Saturday, the Patriots have continued to add undrafted rookie free agents to round out their roster and get closer to the 90-player maximum.
Offense was a heavy focus in the draft and deservedly so, which means it's not surprising to see the team add some defensive depth with their signings, including multiple signings at the second and third levels of the defense.
Here's who will also be making their way to Foxborough with a chance to show their stuff and maybe earn a job, a recurring theme for 19 seasons until last year, the first time since early this century that an undrafted player did not make the team's opening day roster.
Perhaps one of these prospects will re-establish a new streak.
Offense
OL Charles Turner - LSU (via Matt Zenitz): Turner had 27 career starts over five years at LSU, mostly at center (25 starts) but he also saw starts at left guard and right tackle showing some versatility. Most likely he enters the mix at center with David and Jake Andrews.
OT Zuri Henry - UTEP (via Aaron Wilson): Henry appeared in 52 games over the course of his career, playing both the left and right tackle spots. He has good size (6-foot-6, 310) and enters a highly competitive position group where the Patriots will hope standout starters emerge.
RB DeShaun Fenwick - Oregon State (via Mike Reiss): Fenwick has early-down potential with good size, coming in at over 220 pounds. He rushed for over 2,000 yards during his career with 18 touchdowns. He should get plenty of carries this summer with the chance to make the team at a position of need.
TE Jacob Warren - Tennessee (via Simon Carroll): Warren will join his Vol teammate Joe Milton in New England and adds a second layer of rookie depth at tight end. He played 54 games and had 53 catches for 607 yards and eight touchdowns.
Defense
S Dell Pettus - Troy (via Troy PR): Pettus has a Patriots vibe with his versatility in the secondary, having played multiple spots including at safety and in the slot, but his special teams prowess might be his most direct route to a roster spot. He had 61 straight starts at Troy and played over 4,000 combined snaps.
CB Mikey Victor - Alabama State (via Gerald Huggins): Victor played 19 games at Alabama State after earlier stints at Ventura College and UNLV, picking up three interceptions. His size is intriguing at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds as he brings a long body type to the position group.
CB Kaleb Ford-Dement - Texas State (via Mark Daniels): On the other end of the spectrum is Ford-Dement, who is a smaller cornerback but a highly athletic one. He could have slot potential, where there is some uncertainty with Myles Bryant currently no longer in the mix.
ED John Morgan III - Arkansas (via Doug Kyed): Morgan spent five years at Pitt before a final year with Arkansas, making 64 total starts in his career. A short but stout LB, Morgan will need to stand out on special teams.
LB Jett Bush - Texas (via Jett Bush IG): Similarly, Bush is another undersized but athletic linebacker who has special teams potential. He appeared in 58 games during his career and owns a 43-yard pick-six to his name.
LB Jontrey Hunter - Georgia State (via Mike Reiss): Hunter has better size than the other two UDFA second-level defenders, but perhaps not quite their movement skills. He made 26 starts over his career, with appearances in 52 games. Once again, special teams will likely be where Hunter needs to make an impact.
