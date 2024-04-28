 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

Reports: Patriots Undrafted Rookie Roundup

Analysis: A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Class

Jerod Mayo: "I'm excited about the players that we have"

Joe Milton III: "You have to compete, nothing is given to you"

Exclusive 1-on-1 Interviews with Ja'Lynn Polk and Caedan Wallace

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Instant Analysis: Patriots Tab Another Quarterback with Joe Milton

Unfiltered 1-on-1 with Matt Groh: Draft Pick Reaction

Joe Milton III College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Inside the Draft Room for the Patriots Fourth Round Selections

Marcellas Dial Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Patriots Sixth Round Pick Marcellas Dial in Action

Patriots Unfilered: Day 3 Draft Show, Matt Groh on Fourth Round Picks, Javon Baker and Layden Robinson Interviews

Instant Analysis: Patriots Stay on Offensive in Draft's Fourth Round

Javon Baker: "I just can't wait to put on that uniform"

Layden Robinson: "I'm a versatile guy, anything they need from me i'll do"

Javon Baker College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Patriots Fourth Round Pick Javon Baker in Action

Layden Robinson Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Patriots Fourth Round Pick Layden Robinson in Action

Reports: Patriots Undrafted Rookie Roundup

Here are the latest reports on which 2024 undrafted rookie free agents the Patriots have added.

Apr 28, 2024 at 10:19 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick.
AP Photo by David Zalubowski
Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick.

After completing their 2024 NFL Draft haul on Saturday, the Patriots have continued to add undrafted rookie free agents to round out their roster and get closer to the 90-player maximum.

Offense was a heavy focus in the draft and deservedly so, which means it's not surprising to see the team add some defensive depth with their signings, including multiple signings at the second and third levels of the defense.

Here's who will also be making their way to Foxborough with a chance to show their stuff and maybe earn a job, a recurring theme for 19 seasons until last year, the first time since early this century that an undrafted player did not make the team's opening day roster.

Perhaps one of these prospects will re-establish a new streak.

Offense

OL Charles Turner - LSU (via Matt Zenitz): Turner had 27 career starts over five years at LSU, mostly at center (25 starts) but he also saw starts at left guard and right tackle showing some versatility. Most likely he enters the mix at center with David and Jake Andrews.

OT Zuri Henry - UTEP (via Aaron Wilson): Henry appeared in 52 games over the course of his career, playing both the left and right tackle spots. He has good size (6-foot-6, 310) and enters a highly competitive position group where the Patriots will hope standout starters emerge.

RB DeShaun Fenwick - Oregon State (via Mike Reiss): Fenwick has early-down potential with good size, coming in at over 220 pounds. He rushed for over 2,000 yards during his career with 18 touchdowns. He should get plenty of carries this summer with the chance to make the team at a position of need.

TE Jacob Warren - Tennessee (via Simon Carroll): Warren will join his Vol teammate Joe Milton in New England and adds a second layer of rookie depth at tight end. He played 54 games and had 53 catches for 607 yards and eight touchdowns.

Defense

S Dell Pettus - Troy (via Troy PR): Pettus has a Patriots vibe with his versatility in the secondary, having played multiple spots including at safety and in the slot, but his special teams prowess might be his most direct route to a roster spot. He had 61 straight starts at Troy and played over 4,000 combined snaps.

CB Mikey Victor - Alabama State (via Gerald Huggins): Victor played 19 games at Alabama State after earlier stints at Ventura College and UNLV, picking up three interceptions. His size is intriguing at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds as he brings a long body type to the position group.

CB Kaleb Ford-Dement - Texas State (via Mark Daniels): On the other end of the spectrum is Ford-Dement, who is a smaller cornerback but a highly athletic one. He could have slot potential, where there is some uncertainty with Myles Bryant currently no longer in the mix.

ED John Morgan III - Arkansas (via Doug Kyed): Morgan spent five years at Pitt before a final year with Arkansas, making 64 total starts in his career. A short but stout LB, Morgan will need to stand out on special teams.

LB Jett Bush - Texas (via Jett Bush IG): Similarly, Bush is another undersized but athletic linebacker who has special teams potential. He appeared in 58 games during his career and owns a 43-yard pick-six to his name.

LB Jontrey Hunter - Georgia State (via Mike Reiss): Hunter has better size than the other two UDFA second-level defenders, but perhaps not quite their movement skills. He made 26 starts over his career, with appearances in 52 games. Once again, special teams will likely be where Hunter needs to make an impact.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots Sign Kyle Dugger to Long-Term Extension

The Patriots locked up Kyle Dugger on a four-year deal according to reports over the weekend.
news

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

With just under three weeks to go until the NFL Draft, the Patriots will reportedly be welcoming Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye on visits to Foxborough.
news

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

The Patriots are reportedly adding the former Vikings wide receiver on a one-year deal. 
news

Analysis: Josh Uche's Return Reinforces Patriots Pass Rush

The Patriots will keep another one of their 2020 draft picks according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
news

Report: Patriots Lock Up Anfernee Jennings

The Patriots reinforced their edge position with one of their breakout performers from 2023 according to reports.
news

Report: Patriots Add Veteran TE Austin Hooper

The Patriots are reportedly adding to their tight end room by agreeing to a one-year deal with tight end Austin Hooper. 
news

Report: Patriots Reunite with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Patriots are reportedly bringing back Brissett on a one-year deal to give the quarterback room a veteran presence. 
news

Report: Michael Onwenu Sticking with Patriots

The Patriots continue to place a priority on their own players as they reportedly lock up offensive lineman Michael Onwenu on a multi-year deal.
news

Analysis: Patriots Agree to Terms With Free Agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The Patriots have begun adding to the offensive line by signing the former Steelers tackle ahead of free agency next week. 
news

Report: Patriots Sign Versatile RB Antonio Gibson

The Patriots are reportedly signing a versatile receiving back to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. 
news

Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots are reportedly retaining receiver Kendrick Bourne on a three-year deal.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Reports: Patriots Undrafted Rookie Roundup

Transcripts: Jerod Mayo Day 3 Draft Press Conference 

Analysis: A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Class

Transcripts: Joe Milton III Draft Press Conference

Meet the Patriots 2024 Draft Class

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Get Hyped for the 2024 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected eight players in the 2024 NFL Draft. Get hyped for this year's Patriots draft class.

Jerod Mayo: "I'm excited about the players that we have"

Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media after making final draft pick on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Joe Milton III: "You have to compete, nothing is given to you"

Patriots Sixth Round Draft pick, Joe Milton III addresses the media on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Exclusive 1-on-1 Interviews with Ja'Lynn Polk and Caedan Wallace

Watch as Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Patriots second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk and third-round pick Caedan Wallace.

Jaheim Bell College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Watch college highlights from Florida tight end Jaheim Bell. Bell was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots select Jaheim Bell with No. 231 pick in 2024 draft

The New England Patriots select Florida State Seminoles tight end Jaheim Bell in Round 7 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 231 overall pick (via a trade with the Chicago Bears).
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 2 draft picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising