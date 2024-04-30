NFL Notes: Pats Go On the Offensive

Later in the draft the Patriots may have missed out on another one of their preferred targets when Denver moved ahead of New England and grabbed Oregon's Troy Franklin with the second pick of the fourth round at 102. Franklin was on the team's radar as one of its 30 visits, but ultimately Wolf chose Baker at 110 (with a pick acquired in a second-round trade down with the Chargers). Baker was also in for one of the team's 30 visits, so the Patriots clearly had interest in both.

Mel Kiper weighs in

ESPN's Mel Kiper offered some praise and criticism of the Patriots draft, crediting the team for filling some needs while also questioning the timing of some of the picks. Overall Kiper gave Wolf a B in his first draft in charge.

"In their first draft without Bill Belichick in charge since 2000, the Patriots were facing several questions about their roster. Could they find a quarterback of the future? Could they find a potential rookie starter along the offensive line? And could they find an impact wide receiver to help their new QB? They certainly tried to answer "yes" to all three.