Film Review: Analyzing Fourth-Round WR Javon Baker's Fit in the Patriots Offense

The Patriots needed an aggressive approach on draft weekend to weaponize the offense around first-round quarterback Drake Maye.

After striking out on prized free-agent Calvin Ridley, New England's wide receiver room looked too similar to the Mac Jones era. Although Jones's failures have several layers, Mac's supporting cast was lacking during his time in Foxboro. With a new era upon us, things must be different for Maye.

Hopefully, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft will elevate his supporting cast with his superior physical traits. Still, the Patriots need to learn their lesson about how vital playmakers and a solid offensive line are around a young quarterback. Blame whoever you want for Jones being a bust. Regardless of how you split the blame pie, this is a fact: the Patriots weapons weren't up to par with the rest of the NFL during Mac's time as the starting quarterback. With Maye, de facto GM Eliot Wolf is trying not to be an error repeater.

With that in mind, Wolf and the Patriots top brass double-dipped at wide receiver in this year's draft, selecting Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk (No. 37) and UCF wideout Javon Baker (No. 110) to pair two deep threats with the cannon-armed Maye. The duo complements each other nicely with Polk as the movable chess piece and Baker as a traditional outside receiver. Although both ran in the low 4.5s in the 40-yard dash at the combine, they play faster than their timed speed suggests.

According to Reel Analytics, a company that tracks in-game athleticism, Polk ranked in the top 10th percentile with an in-game athleticism score of 91.3. Baker also scored well, with an 87.1 score (top-15 percentile). During the Senior Bowl, Zebra Tech clocked Baker at a top speed of 20.99 MPH, the second-fastest time behind North Carolina's Tez Walker (21.18). Walker ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, while Baker clocked a 4.54-second 40, and thus, questions about Baker's long speed emerged.

Baker's subpar 40-yard dash, which ranks in the 36th percentile among wideouts, brought into question his ability to pull away from defenders on vertical routes. However, history is friendly to teams that prioritize in-game speed over timed speed. The two Pats draftees aren't on Puka Nacua's level, who was a 99th percentile in-game athlete before running a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. But the Pats appear to think similarly to the Rams that play speed trumps timed speed.

After highlighting Polk in our first film review, this breakdown will focus on Baker. Following his transfer from Alabama, the 6-foot-1, 202-pound receiver broke out at Central Florida as a big-play threat. Baker finished second in the FBS by averaging 21.9 yards per catch, and his 15 receptions over 20 yards ranked only behind first-round picks Rome Odunze (23) and Malik Nabers (19) last season.

Although the Pats second-rounder is a very stable prospect, if you want flash, Baker is your guy. This is a very explosive athlete with impressive fluidity to snap routes off vertical stems to create separation, ranking in the 99th percentile in receiving grade against single coverage, per PFF.

Let's dig into the film to illustrate how Baker fits in the Patriots offense alongside Maye and Polk:

As for a four-star recruit in Alabama's 2020 recruiting class, Baker got off to a slow start during a golden era of wide receiver play in Tuscaloosa.

Baker was buried on the depth chart behind DeVonta Smith, John Metchie, and Jaylen Waddle as a true freshman on Alabama's national championship-winning roster with Mac Jones at quarterback. Then, Jameson Williams transferred from Ohio State to join Metchie in 2021.

Baker only had nine catches in two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Frustrated by his lack of playing time, he transferred to Central Florida, where he broke out with 56 catches for 796 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. Baker followed that up with leading the Big-12 in receiving yards (1,139) and seven scores this past season.

Although Baker's path to the NFL wasn't the straightest one, the talent was always there. As Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh said in his Patriots Unfiltered appearance last Saturday, Alabama doesn't offer scholarships to just anyone, especially at the wide receiver position.

At Central Florida, Baker realized his potential as primarily an outside receiver. With good size and play speed, Baker ran 72.9% of his routes from a wide alignment in 2023. He did travel into the slot at a decent clip, 27.1%, but this is a perimeter wideout who wins on the vertical route tree. In 2023, Baker's average target depth was 17.1 yards (21st among 458 qualified receivers) as a hitch (16 targets), go/double move (15 targets), in-cut (9), and slant (9) specialist.