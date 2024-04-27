Instant Analysis: Patriots Stay on Offensive in Draft's Fourth Round

Baker was a popular Patriots target in mock drafts and landed both on my Big Board and my final mock draft. He's a smooth athlete that is dangerous with the ball in his hands. He put up 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season at UCF, but also had 14 drops over his last two seasons illustrating some of the inconsistencies that he'll have to improve upon.

He now joins Polk as two rookies who will put the Patriots wide receiver at a whopping 12 players. Eliot Wolf said the team needed to "weaponize" the offense this offseason and the two new players should be a major part of that evolution.