Lazar's Best Available Players for Day Three of the NFL Draft

WR Javon Baker, UCF

Baker is at his best at the top of routes, where he suddenly snaps off route breaks off his vertical stems. The foundation is his ability to stack corners and track the deep ball over his shoulder, so DBs have to respect his ability to finish deep targets at the catch point, and that opens up avenues for some flashy route breaks. After transferring from Alabama, Baker finished a strong two-year campaign at UCF with 1,139 yards and seven scores in 2023. He'd fit the mold as an outside/X receiver who can play on the backside of the formation opposite Polk.

EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

Despite playing only 505 career snaps in college, Booker is one of the more well-schooled edge rushers in his tier. He's an explosive counter rusher with a long, lanky frame who must add weight. But his twitched-up movements give him a consistent two-way go while he's very well-versed in how to use his length to keep tackles from getting into his frame. Booker's flexibility/bend allows him to dip and slip blocks in various ways, with his inside spin/arm over counter as a devastating move set up by his speed/long-arm. Booker's tape against Texas OTs Kelvin Banks and Christian Jones, two NFL prospects, was impressive (sack, three hurries, four stops). You're just banking on a very small sample size here.

CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

If you want to be sold on Hart, turn on the Ohio State tape vs. Marvin Harrison Jr. – it was probably the best CB tape of any player vs. MHJ. Hart is a long, physical press-man specialist on the outside who will toe the line in bump-and-run coverage. Although he can get a bit grabby sometimes, he suffocates receivers like a Patriots corner throughout the route. You won't want him matching up against dynamic route-runners, but here's a scenario: say the Patriots are playing the Jets. Christian Gonzalez has Garrett Wilson, Hart has Mike Williams.

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

The Texas Tech product makes up for lacking size (5-10, 197) with excellent instincts, ball skills, and play speed (4.41s) to be a starting free safety with the flexibility to play nickel. My favorite rep from him on film came in quarters coverage against the Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy. Worthy ran a double move that the outside corner bit on hard. Taylor-Demerson, who had anything breaking inside, saved Texas Tech's bacon by anticipating the route and recovering over his top of Worthy. Those are the types of instincts and play speed that he brings to the table.

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Allen is a classic early-down back with tremendous size at 6-1, 235 pounds and good college production, as is tradition with Wisconsin backs. He has a nasty stiff arm and is tough to bring down in the open field with good build-up speed. However, he needs to buy into the bully ball back style rather than trying to dance around tackles. Allen is built like a classic Patriots RB.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas