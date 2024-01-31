Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

This past season, the Rams ranked 32nd in the NFL in special teams DVOA as the team experienced season-long struggles in the third phase. The Rams rotated through two different kickers as they tried to find a spark, while their punt team allowed two different punt returns for touchdowns, including a walk-off by the Ravens in overtime in Week 14 and another by former Patriot Gunner Olszewski, now with the Giants, that nearly cost the Rams the game.

The Patriots have had their own struggles on special teams, ranking 32nd and 28th over the last two seasons. In 2023 the team drafted both kicker Chad Ryland and punter Bryce Baringer and the rookies predictably had their ups and downs. Still, both showed plenty of potential that Springer will now be tasked with further unlocking. Springer had notable success with kicker Matt Gay in 2022 when Gay hit 93.3 percent of his field goals, fourth-best in the NFL.