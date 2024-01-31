Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Tom Brady Thinks Jerod Mayo Will be "Great" for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered 1/30: Conference Championships Recap, Senior Bowl Updates, Offseason Hot Topics

Finalists Announced for the 13th Annual NFL Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

NFL Notes: Patriots casting wide net on offense

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: What Does the Super Bowl Matchup Say About How the Pats Should Rebuild the Roster? 

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

New Podcast Recounting the Patriots 2003 Championship Season Now Available

2003: The Super Sequel - Part I

Analysis: Top Patriots-Related Storylines at the Senior Bowl

Throwback Highlights: Patriots 2003 AFC Championship Win Over Colts

Report: DeMarcus Covington to be Named Patriots Next Defensive Coordinator

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Patriots Unfiltered 1/25: Offseason Hot Topics, NFL Draft Talk, Conference Championship Picks

Patriots Catch-22 1/25: Senior Bowl Preview, NFL Draft Talk, Updates on Jerod Mayo Building his Coaching Staff

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Patriots Unfiltered 1/23: Building the Patriots Coaching Staff, Playoffs Recap, Mapping Out the Offseason

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

After two weeks of extensive interviews, the Patriots have settled on a new special teams coordinator according to NFL Network.

Jan 31, 2024 at 09:45 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Los Angeles Rams special teams assistant coach Jeremy Springer.
AP Photo
Los Angeles Rams special teams assistant coach Jeremy Springer.

The Patriots are hiring Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer to be their next special teams coordinator according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Springer was part of new head coach Jerod Mayo's extensive interview slate over the last two weeks, as Mayo now reportedly has two big coaching pieces in place.

Springer has just two years of NFL experience, both with the Rams, after spending eight seasons coaching at the collegiate level. That experience included three seasons as the special teams coordinator at Arizona, during which time he oversaw former Patriots running back and returner J.J. Taylor as one of the best kickoff returners in the country. Springer had a one-year stop at Marshall coordinating their special teams before making the jump to the NFL.

He'll turn 35 next month as the youth movement among the coaching staff continues to take hold alongside Mayo (37 years old) and reported defensive coordinator hire DeMarcus Covington (34 years old).

This past season, the Rams ranked 32nd in the NFL in special teams DVOA as the team experienced season-long struggles in the third phase. The Rams rotated through two different kickers as they tried to find a spark, while their punt team allowed two different punt returns for touchdowns, including a walk-off by the Ravens in overtime in Week 14 and another by former Patriot Gunner Olszewski, now with the Giants, that nearly cost the Rams the game.

The Patriots have had their own struggles on special teams, ranking 32nd and 28th over the last two seasons. In 2023 the team drafted both kicker Chad Ryland and punter Bryce Baringer and the rookies predictably had their ups and downs. Still, both showed plenty of potential that Springer will now be tasked with further unlocking. Springer had notable success with kicker Matt Gay in 2022 when Gay hit 93.3 percent of his field goals, fourth-best in the NFL.

But the kickers are just one part of Springer's job, as he will look to get all phases of the Patriots special teams back on the dominant track they were for most of the last 20 years. The Patriots ranked in the top 12 in special teams DVOA in 17 of the last 23 seasons before the recent three-year decline that saw them rank first overall as recently as 2020. While signs seem to point toward veteran captain Matthew Slater's retirement, the Patriots have some solid foundational pieces to work with, including Brenden Schooler and Chris Board, as well as the anticipated return of standout returner Marcus Jones.

