Reports: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Jerod Mayo is quickly getting to work after his introduction as the Patriots 15th head coach earlier this week, with multiple reports that the team has begun interviewing coordinator candidates for the defense and special teams. With other reported news that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will move on from New England to Ohio State to take over their offense, the Patriots coordinator search will likely become even more expansive in the coming days.

These early indications show that Mayo is looking at an intriguing cross-section of some of the best and brightest young coaches from around the league as he rebuilds the Patriots coaching staff.

Here's a rundown of the latest reported interviews and interview requests:

Defensive Coordinator: Michael Hodges (via Ian Rapoport/NFL Network)

Hodges, 37, has coached the New Orleans Saints linebackers for the past four seasons, playing a key role in their defensive success as a top-10 scoring defense in each of those years, with inside linebacker Demario Davis twice making second-team All-Pro selections under his tutelage. He has been with the Saints since 2017, with previous coaching stops at Fresno State and Eastern Illinois, where he served with Patriots defensive line coach Demarcus Covington as co-defensive coordinator in 2016.

Defensive Coordinator: Christian Parker (via Tom Pelissero/NFL Network)

Parker served as defensive backs coach at Virginia State from 2013-2014, and then at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He jumped to a defensive analyst position at Notre Dame in 2017 before moving on to Texas A&M in 2018. He began in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach for the Packers in 2019 and 2020, then landed in Denver in 2021 to coach the Broncos' defensive backs. Parker is just 32 years old and considered one of the young rising star coaches around the league. He played a key role in transitioning the Broncos defense under new head coach Sean Payton this past season.

Defensive Coordinator: Tem Lukabu (via Ian Rapoport/NFL Network)

Lukabu, 42, is currently the Carolina Panthers' outside linebackers coach and also served as Boston College's defensive coordinator on Jeff Hafley's staff from 2020-2022. In 2021, BC boasted one of the best defenses in the league, finishing 4th in total defense (343.8 ypg), 1st in passing defense (173.5 ypg), 9th in rushing defense (170.3 ypg), and 3rd in scoring defense (22.2 ppg). Lukabu is scheduled to serve as the West team's defensive coordinator at the Shrine Bowl next week, while Patriots wide receiver coach Troy Brown will coordinate the offensive side of the ball for the West team as well. Lukabu had previous NFL stops with the 49ers and Bengals, coaching linebackers for both teams.

Special Teams Jeremy Springer (via Ian Rapoport/NFL Network)

Springer, 34, has spent the last two seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Rams. He was previously in the college ranks, first at Texas A&M (2015-2018) with the Aggies leading the nation in blocked kicks and punts in 2017. He moved to Arizona from 2018-20, then capped off a final year in college in 2021 at Marshall. Springer has been credited with strong work developing Rams kicker Matt Gay and punter Riley Dixon, who both turned in stellar seasons in 2022, Springer's first season.

Special Teams Marquice Williams (requested interview, via Jonathan Jones/NFL on CBS)