Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State 

In the drop-back pass game, Waldron loves to create space for a "choice" route-runner. By using great separators such as Cooper Kupp on those routes, the McVay tree moves the chains on third downs by giving their best receivers the space and freedom to get open (see Choice Stucko above). At its core, the McVay offense is all about making things formationally look the same to keep the defense off-balance with their run-game/play-action sequencing, which produces explosive plays on early downs. Then, they'll go to more of a chain-moving West Coast playbook on third down, two-minute, and other obvious pass situations.

Waldron is familiar with the Patriots organization from his team in the late 2000s. However, the bigger appeal is bringing the McVay offense to New England.

Zac Robinson (Rams Quarterbacks Coach and Pass-Game Coordinator)

Along the same lines as Waldron, Robinson is another McVay disciple with loose ties to the Patriots as a former Belichick draft pick in 2010. Robinson only spent a few months in Foxborough as a seventh-round pick, but his coaching background is very intriguing. Along with his NFL coaching experience under McVay since 2019, Robinson worked as an independent quarterback consultant following his playing career. Robinson's work as a quarterback trainer like Tom House or Jordan Palmer makes him an excellent candidate to develop a rookie quarterback. Beyond the Xs and Os, Robinson could help a young Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye with the mechanics, footwork, and other details of the position. Essentially, the next young QB in New England would have a private trainer on staff.

As for Robinson's vision as a schemer, he has climbed the ranks on McVay's staff from assistant quarterbacks coach to assistant wide receivers coach to pass-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach over the last two seasons. Given all his coaching background is with the Rams, you'd think his scheme would mimic what he knows by learning from McVay. You could expect many of the same tenets as McVay: heavy three-receiver sets, condensed formations, outside zone/duo sequencing with play-action, motion at the snap, and the McVay drop-back pass game. The Rams ranked second in condensed formation usage (58%), so Robinson could play receivers tighter to the formation rather than spread the field like Waldron.

At 37 years old, the Patriots would be hiring one of the hottest young offensive minds if they could lure Robinson out of LA, but they'll have to hurry – Robinson has many suitors.

Klint Kubiak (49ers Offensive Passing Game Specialist)

As the son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak, Klint Kubiak has been coaching in the NFL since the 2013 season when he first made it to the pro game as an offensive quality control assistant. Since then, Kubiak coordinated the 2021 Vikings offense, worked with Nathaniel Hackett in Denver as the quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator, and is now the pass-game coordinator for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. What do all those stops have in common? Kubiak has grown up in coaching with a heavy outside zone/West Coast influence.

The 49ers and Rams essentially run the same offensive system, but there are a few key differences in how they get to their staple plays. With the Rams majoring in three-receiver sets, the Shanahan tree leans more on heavy personnel. The 49ers ranked second in using "21" personnel on 36.2% of their offensive plays, basing the offense out of two-back sets. San Fran loves to run outside-zone lead, with FB Kyle Juszczyk paving the way for Christian McCaffrey. They'll then build complementary plays that look the same formationally but feature traditional play-action, half-boot action, or bootleg plays to switch the point of attack.

The 49ers and Rams ultimately get to similar things, especially in obvious pass situations, and both offenses are among the league leaders in condensed formations. But they get there from different personnel groupings, so it would be up to Mayo how he wants to build his offense.

Texans Top Offensive Assistants - Ben McDaniels (WRs Coach and Pass-Game Coordinator) and Jerrod Johnson (QBs Coach)

Let's combine these two since they're both on a Texans staff that could lose offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to a head coaching gig. If Slowik leaves, Houston will likely promote either McDaniels, yes, Josh's brother, or Johnson to OC. Nevertheless, both coaches have a hand in C.J. Stroud's rapid development, with Slowik bringing the Shanahan system to Houston under former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

McDaniels has extensive experience in coaching in both the college and pro game, with a stop at the University of Michigan before landing in Houston with Nick Caserio in 2021. It's unclear how exactly McDaniels would structure a run game since he has worked in many different offenses, but the Texans current passing game is Niners-like.

As for Johnson, he's a rising star in coaching circles, similar to Zac Robinson. Johnson broke into coaching following a lengthy playing career and has worked directly with quarterbacks for the past two seasons. At only 35 years old, Johnson doesn't have the coaching experience as other candidates on this list, so it might be a few years too soon for him to be an OC. But his work with Stroud this season has gotten his name on the map.

Tee Martin (Ravens Quarterbacks Coach)

Although he has only been in the NFL for three seasons, Martin has been coaching for nearly 20 years, with most of his experience in the collegiate ranks. Martin has coached quarterbacks and wide receivers, taking over as the Ravens QBs coach this past season. His experience working in Greg Roman and Todd Monken's offense built around star QB Lamar Jackson is very intriguing if the Patriots are thinking of taking Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the third overall pick. Martin could bring Baltimore's designed QB run game with the spread formations and more advanced passing system that Monken runs. That would be a fun pairing for the Patriots, who would need a new system for Daniels.

Honorable Mentions

- Let's also lump former Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley (now with Rams), Shawn Jefferson (Panthers WRs coach), and Keenan McCardell (Vikings WRs coach) together. Mayo reportedly sat in on OC interviews last offseason with Belichick, and all three interviewed for the position a year ago, along with O'Brien and Adrian Klemm. If the new Pats head coach liked one of them, they could get another opportunity to interview for the role.

- Former Colts and Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is another highly experienced coach who could get an interview in New England. Hamilton would likely run his version of a Reid/Reich offense with the Patriots. His experience in the league would help Mayo.

- I've long been a fan of Kliff Kingsbury, but it sounds like he's following Caleb Williams to the NFL or staying put at USC. Still, Kingsbury, who ran a modified air raid in Arizona to bring the system to the pro game, is an offensive guru who could run that side of the ball.

- Liam Coen is another McVay disciple who will get looks as an NFL offensive coordinator this cycle. After working for McVay for two different stints, Coen returned to Kentucky this past season to be their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Coen was born in Warwick, Rhode Island, and played quarterback at UMass, so he has ties to the New England area.