Report: Harvey Langi returning to Patriots

According to NFL agent Kenny Zuckerman, former Patriots undrafted rookie Harvey Langi is returning to the team on a one-year deal. Langi spent the last two seasons with the Jets, playing in 30 games and starting six during the 2020 season, while logging a career-high 60 tackles on defense.

A well-rounded player, Langi is the latest new addition to a remade defensive front that features a variety of players young and old that will be competing for roles. Other free-agent linebacker additions include Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Raekwon McMillan and LaRoy Reynolds, while rookies Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone were also drafted. Langi's experience with the Jets and versatility will benefit him, especially given his previous stint in New England which should help him jump right back into things.