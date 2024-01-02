NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

Ringing in the new year is a time for resolutions, and the Patriots should have one that ranks quite high on the priority list.

Regardless of how the organization chooses to deal with Bill Belichick's future, the goal should be to get the situation resolved as quickly as possible.

There is still so much that is unknown around Foxborough, even with just one game remaining on the 2023 slate. Various reports have indicated that Belichick's time in New England could be up, while others have wondered if the coach's unprecedented track record of success should be enough to buy him more time.

Either way, the team should act quickly.

First, Belichick deserves the right to avoid the additional speculation about his job. While the topic has been widely dissected and analyzed for the past two months, the games themselves still took up the bulk of his attention. With the season over, Belichick's status should be made clear as soon as possible.

More importantly, reaching a quick resolution will offer more time to move forward. If Belichick stays, any tweaks to his coaching staff can be made and preparations for what will be an important offseason will be underway without any unnecessary distractions.

If Belichick and the team part ways, then Robert Kraft can go about his business of selecting a successor – both as a coach and a general manager – and a new staff can be put in place. Again, time is of the essence when it comes to getting to work on the draft, free agency and establishing a culture.

No one is suggesting any of this will be easy. Belichick's two-plus decades of dominance shouldn't be ignored, and it hasn't been. But the organization has had weeks to decide which direction it wishes to turn, so it shouldn't take much more time to make its intentions known – perhaps as quickly as the day after the season ends.

That way everyone in Foxborough can be on the same page and move forward together. No one needs any foot dragging or protracted squabbles over potential compensation in a Belichick trade. In fact, if the Patriots decide to move on, it wouldn't be the worst thing for both parties to come to an agreement and simply decide to go their separate ways with no strings attached.