After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

The one nitpick defensively was that the Bills ended the game with the ball. After beginning yet another drive in favorable field position (NE 49), Buffalo ran out the final 5:02 on the clock. The big play was a third-and-7 at the NE 46. With the game on the line, defensive play-caller Steve Belichick called a Tampa-2 zone. The Bills had the right play, with a middle-read route clearing out the Tampa-2 defender for Khalil Shakir's route. In hindsight, a more aggressive call than a soft zone with a four-man rush would've probably been better.

Overall, Buffalo managed one legitimate touchdown drive fueled by Kincaid's 51-yard catch in the third quarter. Allen hasn't looked comfortable against Belichick's defense this season, missing open throws while under pressure and looking sped up in his progressions.

Although the offense has a long way to go, the Patriots defense is closing the game gap against Allen and the Bills offense.

Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Bills After Further Review

- The Patriots lacking chemistry along the offensive line has plagued them all season. Pass protection is about seeing the game through the same set of eyes. Tons of the Pats pressures result from guys unexpectedly coming off doubles, playing with poor eyes against post-snap line movement, and not communicating through picks/stunts. Adrian Klemm's absence (health) put assistant O-Line coach Billy Yates in a tough spot, taking over midseason. But they haven't improved much over the course of the year. I wouldn't be surprised if the Patriots hire a new offensive line coach in the offseason.

- The Patriots defense gave up one big play (51 yards to Kincaid) and nearly gave up another on a deep post to Stefon Diggs. On the Kincaid explosive, Kyle Dugger got caught in cover zero/man coverage without safety help. Not sure why that was the call on first down at the BUF 36. Maybe it wasn't, and the players screwed it up on the field? Odd spot to call cover zero. Dugger could've done more to disrupt the route at the line of scrimmage, but Kincaid was shot out of a cannon—impressive burst by the rookie, who had a lot of space to run into without deep help.

- On the Diggs overthrow, Jalen Mills was the post safety in cover three. Mills jumped a crosser, which might've told CB Alex Austin to replace Mills on the post. It's tough to know for sure, but Jon Jones was looking for his post-safety and went right to Austin after the play. Austin was good other than that: impressive interception and some aggressive tackling in run/screen support. There is something there once they iron out the rookie mental errors.

- On Dugger, there's certainly enough evidence that he is not a great coverage player. The Chiefs game was hard on him in zone. This one he got burnt in man. Dugger gives them a lot of versatility to line up at all three levels of the defense, is an impact run defender, and flashes as a ball-hawker at times. But it's a passing league, and he gets exposed in coverage too often. It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the NFL views him because I'm inclined to believe this Patriots brass wouldn't break the bank to retain Dugger.

- DT Christian Barmore was more impactful on re-watch than it initially looked live. Barmore had logged two quarterback pressures, which were key to speeding up Allen early, and once again showed how far he has come as a run defender (two stuffs). Barmore had one incredible rep where he fought through a double-team block and stuffed James Cook for a four-yard gain. His progress in that area has been fun.

- Rookie EDGE Keion White logged a QB hit and a hurry. White used an inside-out rip and swipe moves to get on the edges against the Bills guards. He did rush too far upfield on Allen's 19-yard scramble on the second play of the game for BUF. But the rookie's initial quickness, lateral agility, and recovery talent are impressive. I'm looking forward to seeing White with more seasoning down the road. His explosiveness is all over the film.

- CB Jonathan Jones lined up across from Stefon Diggs on a team-high ten coverage snaps, allowing zero catches on one target. Jones deserves a ton of credit for how he played this season, especially through a knee injury. He's been more consistent than last year.

- The Pats needed better from RT Mike Onwenu late in this game. Onwenu allowed a hurry on first down (4th, 6:41) and then was bull rushed into Zappe's lap on third down. Zappe could've gotten the ball out sooner on first down to Reagor, but the third down hurry prevented the Pats QB from taking a shot to Pop against single coverage. Onwenu is a serviceable OT, but I don't view it as a long-term fit. His ability to mirror and drop anchor in space is too inconsistent. I'd still re-sign him as a good lineman who will help them regardless of where he lines up.

- C David Andrews has given this team everything he has this season, and you have to wonder how much he's trying to cover up with two rookie guards on either side of him. Still, Andrews allowed a team-high six QB pressures with a sack and five hurries. His run-blocking film is still solid, but Andrews might be slowing down late in the year. I hate writing anything negative about Andrews, who is a perfect Patriot.

- Rookie G/C Jake Andrews only played 13 snaps. However, he had a clean sheet on eight pass-blocking snaps and had no huge losses in the run game. Although it's a small sample, Andrews's compact/stout frame held up better than Atonio Mafi (five QB pressures) at left guard. Andrews had two reps where he was a tad over-aggressive, leading to balance issues. But, overall, he looked solid. The Pats view Andrews as a center, which might be why it took till now to play him at LG. Still, his limited film was better than what they're getting from Mafi. The Pats should give Andrews a look in the regular-season finale. DA heir apparent?

- Pop Douglas was open all game long on Sunday. Zappe was late on a post route (2nd, 10:50), couldn't get the ball out on a slant (3rd, 8:06), Douglas had a step on the coverage on a fade (2nd, 2:05), and the previously mentioned corner route (4th, 5:50). Plus, Zappe threw a ball in the dirt to Douglas on his 15-yard catch that could've been six with a throw in stride. The three catches for 31 yards in the box score don't tell the whole story. Get the Pats rookie a consistent quarterback, and pass protection, and he'll go off next year.

- LB Anfernee Jennings was excellent against the run. Jennings logged five run stuffs with terrific block anticipation and length/power. Buffalo tried running their tackle trap read-option plays to Jennings's side, and he anticipated the puller time and time again. He also registered a TFL knowing the Bills like outside zone from under center—another great film for him.

- LT Vederian Lowe has been much better on the left than the right. Lowe, a multi-year starter at left tackle in college, trusts his technique and plays way more under control on the left side. However, his issues with sudden changes of direction, particularly on inside counters, have you questioning his foot speed/COD to be more than a backup. As a backup, you need to be able to play both sides to serve as a top swing tackle/OT3. If he can't translate his skills to the right side, Lowe's value as a backup diminishes greatly. He deserves credit for putting out solid left tackle film in consecutive weeks.

- Rookie RG Sidy Sow was the Patriots best lineman in this one. Sow only allowed one hurry, and his double-teams with Onwenu stood out on film, clearing the way for Zeke's six-yard TD run and Harris's 15-yard run. Sow needs to continue developing his awareness in pass protection. But the balance, foot speed, and power are there.

- Zeke rides the roller coaster with the O-Line every week. He had a great blitz pickup on Zappe's improv play to Gesicki on third down, getting outside to pick up the nickel blitz. His touchdown run was why he was brought here, he showed great patience on a nine-yard run, and danced out of a TFL to gain six yards on third-and-1. But he also allowed two hurries and had a minus decision where he tried to bounce a run out of the backside instead of following his blocking. Overall, Elliott has shown enough that I'd bring him back on a reasonable deal.

- RB Kevin Harris's 48-yard screen was good design and blocking by the interior O-Line. A more explosive back probably houses it. He did a nice job reading the duo blocks on his 15-yard run and made a good block to help spring Pop on his 17-yard screen, but he allowed two hurries in blitz pickup. Harris is a fine RB4, essentially what he was on the practice squad. He gets what's blocked, mostly protects the ball, and finishes runs. I do not see anything more than that.

- TE Mike Gesicki only had four catches for 35 yards, but this was one of his better games. Gesicki was in the right spots for Zappe, especially on the improv play that gained 14 yards on third down. He also made a great block on Pop's toss sweep play and was open on a third-down crosser, but Zappe's throw was off-target. Gesicki had his moments.

- QB pressures allowed: Andrews (sack, five hurries), Mafi (sack, QB hit, three hurries), Elliott (QB hit, hurry), Lowe (QB hit, hurry), Onwenu (two hurries), Sow (hurry), J. Andrews (clean).

- QB pressures: Wise (sack, two hurries), Barmore (two hurries), White (QB hit, hurry), Dugger (QB hit), Wilson (QB hit), Tavai (hurry), Bentley (hurry), Bryant (hurry), Uche (hurry), Jennings (hurry), Godchaux (hurry).