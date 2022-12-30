Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

How big of a loss for the Patriots will it be if Marcus Jones can't play this weekend and how do they make up for his absence in all three phases?

It's big, mostly because of the lack of depth right now at cornerback. As it was, he was playing out of position on the outside because of injuries, instead of at slot corner. The biggest challenge on Sunday will be Miami's weapons and this is where bodies are most needed. Pierre Strong will probably get the nod on special team returns and he will also have to provide some help in the short passing game. It would be a great day to see some big plays out of Thornton, as well. -Fred Kirsch

Losing Marcus Jones is tough because of the other injuries in the secondary. If Jack Jones and Jalen Mills remain out, then Shaun Wade or a practice squad callup will need to fill in. With Miami's speed at receiver, that's an alarming lack of depth in the secondary. -Paul Perillo

It's a massive loss on defense this week. The blueprint to stop McDaniel's system is to play press-man coverage to smother their speedy receivers and prevent the conflicts that all the motion/play-action presents in zone. They had the two guys in Jon and Marcus Jones to match Hill and Waddle. Now what? You're asking a lot of Myles Bryant in the slot. I'm sure we'll see more soft zones while praying that Teddy Bridgewater turns it over. -Evan Lazar