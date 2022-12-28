Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-8) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Yodny Cajuste, Illness
CB Jack Jones, Knee
DB Marcus Jones, Concussion
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
SpT Matthew Slater, Not Injury Related / Rest
TE Jonnu Smith, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Chest
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-7)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Terron Armstead, Toe / Pec / Knee / Hip
LB Bradley Chubb, Ankle / Hand
WR River Cracraft, Calf
T Eric Fisher, Calf
FB Alec Ingold, Thumb
LB Melvin Ingram, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest
RB Raheem Mostert, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Clayton Fejedelem, Knee
LB Jaelan Phillips, Toe
S Eric Rowe, Quad / Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Teddy Bridgewater, Knee
CB Kader Kohou, Thumb
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play