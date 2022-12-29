Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

The Patriots are in a do-or-die scenario in the final two games of the NFL's regular season.

If New England wins back-to-back games, they'll be playoff bound. For those who have zero faith in the Patriots pulling this off, it's understandable. The Pats have been outscored 39-3 in their last two first halves, leading to multi-score deficits, and their comeback bids have fallen short in epic fashion.

Offensively, New England is down to 27th in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric and trending in the wrong direction. Lastly, the Pats will play two divisional foes that they're a combined 2-9 against since Tom Brady exited stage left in 2020.

Other than that, it's right there for the taking. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Patriots have a 19% chance of making the playoffs. The predictive models' long odds are accurate based on the matchups and recent performances.

Although it's an unlikely path, they play the games for a reason, and we will treat the next two weeks the same as long as the Patriots are mathematically alive in the AFC playoff race.

To that end, Miami is up first. They've owned the Patriots with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa having a perfect 4-0 record against Bill Belichick. However, the Patriots are catching a break. According to head coach Mike McDaniel, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will likely start with Tagovailoa in concussion protocol for the second time this season.

With the hope that rookie cornerback Marcus Jones clears concussion protocol in time to play on Sunday, the Pats defense might be in the best position it's been in recently to match up against Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and a Tua-less offense. New England's secondary is now armed with speedy corners Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones to track Miami's explosive duo, while the Pats pass rush has a juicy matchup against a Dolphins offensive line that is 31st in Pro Football Focus's team pass-blocking grade.

On paper, there's a formula for the Patriots defense to limit the Dolphins offense, and there's also a blueprint circulating during Miami's four-game losing streak McDaniel has yet to solve. McDaniel's offense ranked third in total expected points added in the first 12 weeks of the season. But over the last four games, Miami is 20th in total EPA on offense, which is why they went from a lock to battling for the final playoff spot.

Given the state of the offense, Bill Belichick's defense will need to win this game on Sunday, and there's a recipe for them to find success.

Here is a three-step plan and key matchup for the Patriots to stay in the playoff hunt in Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium:

1. Can the Patriots Copy the Blueprint to Shut Down McDaniel's Passing System?

The Dolphins offense has been on a downward trade recently, and the book seems to be out on how to handle their staple concepts that lit up the NFL for the first three months of the season.

Although Miami is far from the first new-age passing attack to have the league catch up to it defensively, McDaniel has yet to make significant adjustments to get the passing offense going again, and now their starting quarterback will likely miss Sunday's game.