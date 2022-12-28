10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater

With Tagovailoa expected to miss his third game of the season, the veteran Bridgewater should make his second start of the season. Now with his fourth team in eight years, Bridgewater has enough NFL experience to break a streak of overmatched backups that have taken the field this year against New England. In 2022, Bridgewater has appeared in four games with one start, completing 61.7 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Miami lost both games that Tua didn't start, with Bridgewater taking the L against the Jets after a brief appearance. Skylar Thompson took the other loss, this one coming against Minnesota. But things haven't been running smoothly even with Tua Tagovailoa under center, with Miami dropping four-straight contests, though it appears his concussion certainly fed into the three-pick ending last week. Miami will hope Bridgewater can make the most of his weapons and let them do the heavy lifting against the Patriots.

Jaylen Waddle/Tyreek Hill

Miami added Tyreek Hill to their roster while already having Jaylen Waddle coming off a productive rookie season and the results have been outstanding, despite the Dolphins recent swoon that dropped them from atop the division to where they are now, fighting with the Patriots for their playoff lives. Waddle has 67 catches for 1,260 yards and eight touchdowns while Hill has 113 catches for 1,632 yards and seven touchdowns. The production is overwhelming as are the consistent explosive scoring plays that have quickly changed the dynamic in a number of Miami's games this year, including the first meeting against the Patriots when Waddle's 42-yard catch-and-run touchdown helped establish a three-score lead just before halftime. With a battered cornerback group, the Patriots could use a boost from the potential returns of Jack Jones and Jalen Mills, but at least have some intriguing speed to match up between Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones.

Christian Wilkins

Wilkins brings the energy to the Dolphins front with 2.5 sacks and a team-leading 14 tackles-for-loss. He's close to an every-down defensive lineman and will once again pose a sizable challenge on the inside for the Patriots offensive line. After running for a season-high 206 yards against the Raiders, the Patriots rushing attack fell off to just 61 against the Bengals, failing to crack 100 yards for the eighth time in 2022 and the fifth time in the last seven games. Getting Wilkins blocked will be a major key if the Patriots are to get their runners on track, but he'll also be a handful in pass protection where Cole Strange can expect to see a lot of him.

Jaelen Phillips/Bradley Chubb

While Wilkins mans the middle, the edges are held down by two very good players in Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, who was acquired mid-season in a trade with the Broncos. Phillips has 20 QB hits and leads the team with seven sacks. Chubb has only 2.5 sacks since arriving, but 11 QB hits as he's still been disruptive. The Patriots tackles can expect to have their hands full, though it appears the offense has found some stability with Conor McDermott at right tackle in recent weeks. Phillips and Chubb have the rushing ability to force the kind of errors the Patriots have had too many of this season.

Xavien Howard