Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Dec 27 | 04:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Kendrick Bourne's first TD catch of 2022 comes in Week 16 vs. Bengals

Can't-Miss Play: Marcus Jones looks like Tyreek Hill on 69-yard pick-six TD

Burrow can't escape Judon's clutches for a Pats' sack

Pats stonewall Bengals' two-point conversion run in first quarter

Jahlani Tavai is a heat-seeking missile on TFL vs. Mixon

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

With a major divisional matchup on tap, the Patriots are preparing to see one of the league's newest dynamic receiving duos for a second time.

Dec 27, 2022 at 04:36 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20221227_JonJones_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots already got a look at Miami's dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the season opener and will again be looking to hold them in check in this weekend's rematch. Though uncertainty surrounds quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's status after he sustained a concussion against the Packers, the Patriots still know that even with Teddy Bridgewater throwing the ball, Hill and Waddle have the ability to take any game over.

In Week 1, the Patriots dropped a 20-7 decision and allowed the twosome 12 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, including a critical 42-yard touchdown run by Waddle that helped break the game open in the first half. Still, that was less damage than they've done throughout the season across the league as they've raced to the top of a number of different receiving statistical categories.

The Pats will be hoping for an even better effort this Sunday, but it's no easy task against head coach Mike McDaniels' ability to make the most out of his weaponry.

"The Dolphins do a good job staying balanced," said Jerod Mayo when asked on Tuesday to assess the Miami attack. "They make everything look the same. It's very tough to really get a bead on what they're trying to do, building the formation, whether presnap or postsnap, they do a good job of finding a way to get a plus one. And that's not even talking about the athletes on the field. All those guys bring a very different dynamic to the game. It'll be very challenging for us."

Mayo added the team wasn't worried who would be in at quarterback because either one is capable.

"They still have weapons all over the field. Whoever's playing quarterback will be ready to go out there and perform at a high level,' Mayo said.

"[Coach McDaniel]'s an artist when it comes to, you know, formationing, getting these guys involved, using the quarterback, playing to his strengths, playing to those guy's strengths," said cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. "So, you know, he definitely gives you a lot of challenges. He puts those guys in a lot of positions to make plays and they do a really good job over there. So, we've got a great challenge again."

Pellegrino added that slot receiver Trent Sherfield, third on the team with 28 catches and already setting career highs in his fifth season while with his third team, is also a dangerous threat to be accounted for.

"Anytime you play a team that has that much speed on the field, you try to be physical with them," said Mayo. "We also have some fast guys on our team, it's just mixing things up, a combination of different coverages."

"They're having a phenomenal year on that side of the ball," said cornerback Jonathan Jones, likely to be tasked with covering Hill a fair amount in the game. "Try to be hands-on. Try not to get beat deep... Be prepared for all three levels of routes."

Fellow linebackers coach Steven Belichick agreed with Mayo's outlook, with Miami's big play ability at the top of his thoughts.

"They do a lot of different things," said Belichick. "Very explosive, a lot of big plays. So, we've got our hands full, just like we do most weeks. [We'll try and come up with a good game plan and get ready to go. This week

Related Content

news

What Josh McDaniels learned in his second Patriots stint

The long-time Patriots offensive coordinator will face his former team for the second time in his career this Sunday.

news

Belichick sums up former draft pick Kingsbury's Cardinals as "aggressive"

Bill Belichick and the Pats will take on another one of their former draft picks that is now helming his own NFL squad.

news

Mac Jones readies for blitz-happy Cardinals

The Patriots signal caller is preparing for an Arizona Cardinals team that thrives on sending rushers after the quarterback.

news

Andrews sets tone for Cardinals week

Coming off two losses, Patriots captain David Andrews used an extended weekend break to refocus on building a strong season ending.

news

Hunter Henry eyes better late-game consistency for Pats offense

The Patriots tight end's production has increased in recent weeks and figures to play a key part in getting the team's red zone offense on track.

news

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Bill Belichick acknowledged the Patriots know they'll need to be at their best to take down Josh Allen and the Bills.

news

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After two-straight losses to their divisional rivals, the Patriots lock in on another key clash against the Bills.

news

Slater, Belichick recall O'Connell's Patriots roots

The Patriots will see a familiar face on the sideline when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night.

news

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

The Patriots know what they have to do and what's at stake when they take the field against the Jets on Sunday.

news

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

With captain David Andrews appearing ready to return after missing two games, how much of an impact can he make for the protectors upfront?

news

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Coming off their bye weeks, the Patriots and Jets will meet in a key AFC East divisional rematch.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign DB Tae Hayes to the Practice Squad; Place TE Scotty Washington on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Get an inside look at the Patriots 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Matthew Slater 12/27: "Through it all we've kept fighting"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/27: "I have a lot of really good role models around me"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 12/27: "We've played a lot of good teams here down this final stretch"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022.

Joe Judge 12/27: "Some of the best things Mac does doesn't show up on stat sheets"

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Matt Patricia 12/27: "We obviously have to start better than that"

Patriots senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising