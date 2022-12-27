Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

"The Dolphins do a good job staying balanced," said Jerod Mayo when asked on Tuesday to assess the Miami attack. "They make everything look the same. It's very tough to really get a bead on what they're trying to do, building the formation, whether presnap or postsnap, they do a good job of finding a way to get a plus one. And that's not even talking about the athletes on the field. All those guys bring a very different dynamic to the game. It'll be very challenging for us."

Mayo added the team wasn't worried who would be in at quarterback because either one is capable.

"They still have weapons all over the field. Whoever's playing quarterback will be ready to go out there and perform at a high level,' Mayo said.

"[Coach McDaniel]'s an artist when it comes to, you know, formationing, getting these guys involved, using the quarterback, playing to his strengths, playing to those guy's strengths," said cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. "So, you know, he definitely gives you a lot of challenges. He puts those guys in a lot of positions to make plays and they do a really good job over there. So, we've got a great challenge again."

Pellegrino added that slot receiver Trent Sherfield, third on the team with 28 catches and already setting career highs in his fifth season while with his third team, is also a dangerous threat to be accounted for.

"Anytime you play a team that has that much speed on the field, you try to be physical with them," said Mayo. "We also have some fast guys on our team, it's just mixing things up, a combination of different coverages."