Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

When the Patriots run - Edge: Dolphins

After a career-high 172-yard rushing performance by Rhamondre Stevenson in Las Vegas, the Patriots ground game went back to its previous pedestrian levels in the loss to Cincinnati on Christmas Eve. Stevenson, once again forced to carry the load without Damien Harris (thigh), was bottled up throughout and finished with just 30 yards on 13 carries. He added a costly fumble at the 5-yard line as the Patriots were threatening for the go-ahead score. It was a continuation of the subpar ground game that we've seen over the past two months as aside from a couple of breakout games Stevenson hasn't been able to muster much consistent production. Miami is solid against the run as well, ranking 10th in the league allowing 109.1 rushing yards per game and 11th at 4.2 yards per carry. Christian Wilkins is one of the most active defensive linemen in the league and he's effective against the run. Inside the Dolphins boast Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler in front of linebackers Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts. It's a solid group against the run and will give the Patriots offensive line some trouble. The late fumble against the Bengals overshadowed the trouble New England was having finding daylight near the goal line, and Miami's run defense won't make that an easy trend to break.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots passing game hasn't been much better as Mac Jones continues to struggle to find the form he showed early in his rookie season. Jones was completely shut down by the Bengals on Saturday, and other than a fluky deflection for a long touchdown the production showed. Taking away the 48-yard touchdown on a third-and-29 heave, Jones passed for 192 yards against Cincinnati. However, Kendrick Bourne did emerge from the doghouse to create some excitement in the second half, catching six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, and the Dolphins defense has been decimated by injuries. Miami allows 244.7 yards per game through the air (28th in the league) and 6.6 yards per pass, which ranks 16th. A big reason for that has been the absence of starters Byron Jones, Brandon Jones and Nik Needham, who are all out. Xavien Howard remains one of the better cover men in the league but he's joined by Noah Igbinoghene and Kader Kohou at corner and Eric Rowe, Jevon Holland and Keion Crossen at safety. Aside from Holland, it's a group that has struggled, especially when Jaelen Phillips, Bradley Chubb and the pass rush haven't provided enough pressure. If Jones gets the time he should be able to find favorable matchups against a largely inexperienced secondary.

When the Dolphins run - Edge: Patriots

Miami can't seem to consistently commit to running the football, but when it does it generally has some success. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson provide a solid one-two punch with the speed to make big plays on the ground. Miami rarely allows that to develop, though, and ranks 27th in the league in average rushing yards per game (95.9) and 19th in yards per carry (4.3). The Patriots defense has done a great job of containing the running game when it does not involve the quarterback, and Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater (more on that in a bit) aren't not much of a threat with their legs. Mostert leads the team with 791 yards with a 4.9-yard average while Wilson adds 275 yards at a healthy 5.2-yard clip. Both are capable so the Patriots front of Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis and Deatrich Wise needs to continue its physical play up front to allow Ja'Whaun Bentley to fill the gaps. The Patriots ranks ninth in the league, allowing 109.8 yards per game on the ground so this is a matchup the home team should be able to handle, although it will be important to do so without committing extra bodies in the box given Miami's explosiveness in the passing game.

When the Dolphins pass - Edge: Dolphins

Which brings us to the Dolphins one true strength: weapons in the passing game. Although Miami enters the game reeling after losing four straight, the explosiveness of the Dolphins receivers remain a major concern. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are well over the 1,000-yard mark and show no signs of slowing down after both ripped apart the Packers throughout the first half of their Christmas Day collapse against the Packers. Before turnovers ruined his day, Tagovailoa appeared to be in his early-season form, throwing for 310 yards while finding Hill and Waddle in stride. Then things changed, perhaps after he banged his head on the turf late in the second quarter, which resulted in him being placed in concussion protocol. The Dolphins wound up turning it over on four of their last five possessions and questions abound in Miami. Will Tagovailoa be available? Can Bridgewater step in and feed his talented playmakers? Has the league caught up with the schemes created by coach Mike McDaniel, and if so can the Patriots secondary contain to high-flying attack? Injuries have impacted things on the back end with Jack Jones and Jalen Mills missing the last two games. The group was under siege for most of the day against the Bengals but thanks to Marcus Jones things got better late in the second half. The key for New England will be finding ways to disrupt Tagovailoa's timing, and Matthew Judon and Josh Uche have been able to do that effectively most of the season. Without pressure, Hill and Waddle are too dangerous to allow to run free.

Special teams - Edge: Dolphins