NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Watching Tom Brady take the slow walk off the field at Raymond James Stadium following one of the most bizarre playoff games in recent memory made it hard not to wonder if it would be his last. If so, it was an incredibly bittersweet way to go out considering his team miraculously rallied from a 27-3 deficit to tie the Rams, only to fall on a field goal as time expired.

For the record, I've learned to never expect Brady to do anything conventionally. At age 44 he put up one of the best statistical seasons of his illustrious career, and his team won 13 games despite a rash of injuries to key personnel. Expecting him to hang them up following such a gut-wrenching loss is hard to do. But if Sunday's rally against the Rams is indeed his swan song, what an amazing way to go out.

While the Bucs improbable comeback was mostly due to the Rams self-destructing with four fumbles, a missed field goal and an inexplicable decision to allow Mike Evans to get open deep in the waning minutes, the fact that Brady was the quarterback of the team rallying from 24 points down can't be ignored. Few people turned that game off simply because Brady was there, as NBC's Al Michaels repeatedly pointed out even while things continued to look bleak. And after being under duress for the entire game, Brady found a way to hit Evans for the long touchdown that brought Tampa within striking distance at 27-20 with under four minutes left.

Then some of the Brady magic was on display when Los Angeles' Cam Akers fumbled for the second time, this time while running the clock out, allowing Tampa to tie the game with just a 30-yard drive. So as the final seconds ticked away, the Bucs had somehow tied it despite lacking any protection or consistent options in the passing game beyond Evans. Even his trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski was relegated to blocker status for much of the day due to the struggles up front.

Still, Brady found a way to make enough plays to keep his team close enough, and thanks to more than a little help from the Rams the Bucs put a pair of TDs on the board in the final four minutes. (As an aside, the Rams were far more complicit in their demise than the Falcons were in the Super Bowl. At least Atlanta only turned it over once).

Watching Brady willing his team back into contention was somewhat reminiscent of him doing so in Denver in the 2013 and 2015 AFC title games. Both games saw injuries hamper the Patriots offense to the point where Brady seemingly had nowhere to turn. Yet, both games remained competitive to the end, and in the latter somehow came down to a failed two-point conversion.

Unlike Atlanta in Super Bowl LI, the Rams picked themselves up off the mat and responded with a couple of the biggest throws of Matthew Stafford's career. His bomb to Cooper Kupp set up the game-winning field goal, and perhaps put Brady's future in jeopardy. Brady said after the game that he hadn't given much thought to retirement, but there has to be a least a chance we've seen the last of him.

"The biggest difference now that I'm older is I have kids now too, and I care about them a lot as well," Brady said on his 'Lets' Go' podcast the following day. "They've been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

"And I'm going to spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

The Bucs will face some changes in the offseason, and it's unlikely he would want to be part of any potential rebuild.