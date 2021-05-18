Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

According to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, the Patriots are bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer as the team continues to stock up on veterans prior to a month of OTAs. Hoyer is no stranger to New England, having made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2009, then spending two different later stints with the team.

Hoyer got an emergency start in 2020 after Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 diagnosis prior to Week 4's contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots were surprisingly competitive with the reigning world champs, but squandered points on two different drives with Hoyer playing a direct role, taking a sack before the half as time expired then fumbling away a chance for the Patriots to take the lead from the Chiefs' 10-yard line in the third quarter.